Falling pipe kills 26-year-old mason in Cebu City

CEBU CITY — A 26-year-old construction worker died Tuesday, June 10, after he was struck on the head by a falling galvanized iron (GI) pipe while working at a high-rise building project in Barangay Zapatera here, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Julito Bacus Gerada Jr., a mason from Barangay Biga, Toledo City, was working on a gondola at the eighth floor of an ongoing mixed-use project when the tragedy occurred around 11 a.m., according to initial reports from the police.

Gerada sustained severe head injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The GI pipe reportedly fell from the 22nd floor of the building before hitting him.

Marvin Gentapa, the project’s safety officer, reported the incident to the police around 5:30 p.m. the same day.

Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine whether proper safety protocols were observed at the site and whether there was negligence involved.

Tuesday’s accident adds to the list of workplace-related deaths in Central Visayas, where construction sites have consistently ranked among the most hazardous workplaces.

In an earlier report, the Department of Labor and Employment in Region 7 (DOLE-7) said the construction industry accounts for the highest number of workplace accidents in Central Visayas, many involving falls, falling objects, electrocution, and collapsed scaffolding.

Regulators have also urged construction firms to adhere more strictly to occupational health and safety guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), regular safety audits, and worker training programs.

In the meantime, authorities have yet to announce if charges will be filed or if the construction project will be temporarily halted pending investigation.

As of Tuesday evening, the body of the victim remains at VSMMC, while his family has been notified of the tragedy. / with reports from Pia Piquero

