Vice Mayor-elect Bercede leads Team Mandaue winners take oath of office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City Vice Mayor-elect Glenn Bercede and the winning candidates of the Team Mandaue slate officially took their oath of office on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the Mandaue City Hall.

Their oath was administered by Court of Appeals Justice Marilyn Lagura-Yap.

Joining Vice Mayor-elect Bercede were re-elected councilors Jennifer Del Mar, Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, Jimmy Lumapas, and Jun Arcilla. Also sworn in were new councilors Kevin Cabahug—who substituted for his late mother, former Councilor Editha Cabahug—and Carlo Fortuna.

Board Member-elect Malcolm Sanchez, representing the Lone District of Mandaue, also took his oath alongside the group.

In an interview, Bercede expressed his openness to work with Mayor-elect Jonkie Ouano for the good of Mandaue City, despite coming from different political parties.

Bercede, who is the outgoing mayor, emphasized the importance of collaboration in moving the city forward. Ouano had earlier called for unity and urged all leaders to set aside political differences.

“Wagtangon na ang mga bickerings dinha, katung miaging piniliay, panahon sa kampanya. We work together as one para sa kaayuhan sa siyudad,” said Bercede.

(Let’s lose our bickerings there, at the time of the election, at the time of the campaign. We work together as one for the good of the city.)

Bercede also confirmed that the transition of office was proceeding smoothly.

Until the official start of the new term on July 1, he said he would continue to function as mayor and ensure ongoing city operations.

He said he had instructed the City Engineering Office to prioritize drainage clearing efforts to address flooding problems.

For the first time, Mandaue residents will have their own representatives in the Cebu Provincial Board following a related Supreme Court ruling allowing Mandaue, as a legislative district, representation in the PB.

The two Board Members representing Mandaue are Malcolm Sanchez and Lawyer Olin Seno.

Sanchez, who previously chaired the city’s Education Committee, said he aimed to bring Mandaue’s best practices—such as the scholarship program—to the provincial level after reviewing existing provincial ordinances.

While he would be waiting for committee assignments, he said he hoped to continue serving in a similar capacity.

Sanchez also pledged to lobby for provincial government projects that would benefit Mandaue City.

