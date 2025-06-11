Pam forms ‘legal team’ to focus on election protest as transition looms

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The camp of Cebu Governor-elect Pamela Baricuatro remained optimistic that the electoral protests filed against her would be dismissed as the transition day draws nearer.

Baricuatro on Wednesday, June 11, confirmed receiving the summons from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in relation to the election case questioning her victory in the midterm polls.

The documents directed her to respond within five days to the electoral protests from her foe, outgoing Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

In turn, Baricuatro’s incoming administration decided to form a separate team to focus solely on the election case as the rest prepares for transition this June 30, said Lawyer Edmund Lao.

“The Governor has also opted the formation of her own legal team which seeks the dismissal of what is clearly an unwarranted and unfounded case so that the Transition team can focus on ensuring that the matters on preparing the incoming administration will not be hampered,” said Lao.

Baricuatro is expected to assume office on June 30, in accordance with the Local Government Code. Preparations for the transition have been ongoing since her proclamation last month.

But last week, Garcia filed electoral protests, questioning the outcome of the May 12 polls in over 4,100 precincts in Cebu province.

She alleged that several votes intended for her had been transferred to Baricuatro due to ‘technical malfunction.’

In earlier statements, Baricuatro dismissed Garcia’s move as baseless and politically motivated. She also accused the latter for being uncooperative for the scheduled turnover.

Securing over 1.1 million votes, Baricuatro emerged as the winner of the gubernatorial race, which was three-way fight. Meanwhile, Garcia, who sought a third and final term, had over 780,000 votes.

