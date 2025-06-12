A Katipunero taho vendor in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As the Philippine flag flutters proudly across the country every June 12, Independence Day in Cebu is celebrated not only in grand parades and official ceremonies but also in the quiet, heartfelt gestures of ordinary people.

One such act of patriotism comes from an unlikely yet one of our favorite persons on the streets of Cebu — a taho vendor.

Meet Felipe Cuizon, 32, a native from Pinamungajan, Cebu, who has been a taho vendor in the city.

Felipe is a default favorite figure of all because he carries around one of our favorite sweet treats, taho.

READ: Taho, maruya, espasol pasok sa ’50 Best Street Food Sweets In The World’

But what makes him even more favorable is how he manages to sell his taho in his Katipunero outfit.

In a quick interview with CDN Digital, he said that he has been selling taho in his Filipino costume for eight years now.

Another thing that makes Felipe stand out is his conscious effort to leave no trace behind. He carries with him his own trash bags for the cups.

READ: Bohol’s Tinapay crisp: A decades-old homemade treat

In a time when nationalism can feel like just a formality, his outfit honors the Katipuneros who fought for our freedom a reminder that patriotism isn’t just for politicians or celebrities, but for every Filipino.

In our small ways, we can commemorate the independence of our country by simple honoring the past, or revisiting history to make our connection with our motherland.

In celebrating Independence Day, it’s not always about grandeur.

Sometimes, it’s in the quiet gesture of a taho vendor, walking under sun in his Katipunero costume, reminding us that love of country can be as simple and as sweet as taho.