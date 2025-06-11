17-year-old boy with gun rescued in Liloan town

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 17-year-old boy was rescued after authorities seized from him a .38 caliber pistol during a curfew implementation in Liloan town on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at around 11:30 p.m.

The Liloan Police Station, said they rescued three minors violating the town’s curfew, including a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 17-year-old boy with gun.

The three rescued minors were riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet in Brgy. San Vicente when the roving police patrol saw them.

When the police apprehended them, the 17-year-old tried to escape while the other two minors immediately submitted themselves to the authorities.

When the police caught up and apprehended the minor, they confiscated the firearm from him.

According to the minor, he did not own the firearm and that his friend only asked him to dispose of the .38 caliber revolver with four live ammunition.

Meanwhile, the other two minors explained that they only went out to borrow a pair of shoes from the 17-year-old.

The three minors were brought to the Women’s and Child Protection Desk (WCPD) of Liloan Police Station, in coordination with the Gender and Development (GAD) focal of the barangay.

The 17-year-old boy with gun will face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition as well as the Comelec gun ban.

Gun possession and ownership were on the rise nationwide, a report said, despite the stringent measures adopted by authorities to curb criminality especially among the younger generation.

