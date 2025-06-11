Garcia refutes Archival’s low-budget claims, cites P6B revenue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Outgoing Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has fired back at claims the city is running out of money, armed with national recognition for sound fiscal management.

In a teleconference on Wednesday, June 11, Garcia refuted mayor-elect Nestor Archival’s recent statement that Cebu City may not have enough funds to sustain operations and pay employees. He called the remarks “baseless” and “uninformed.”

Instead, Garcia pointed to a major recognition from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), which recently cited Cebu City as the top 1 in Central Visayas in “highest locally sourced revenues for 2024,” with nearly P6 billion collected.

“This is a vindication for me against all the adverse comments and reports… despite reading some [unfavorable] allegations from others contrary to what we are doing, we were, in fact, very circumspect in our spending. This recent acknowledgment from the BLGF that Cebu City is number 1 in Region 7 in local revenue generation,” Garcia said.

Garcia, currently on leave to fulfill a prior commitment as Vice Mayor, is set to officially receive the awards, including the Maharlika Award for Outstanding Public Servant, from BLGF on June 19.

The Maharlika Award is given to officials for exceptional leadership in local governance and finance.

“I’m very happy about this. This is really a vindication. I don’t recall BLGF ever giving Maharlika Awards to a mayor in Cebu City before,” Garcia said.

The BLGF, in its invitation letter to Garcia, confirmed Cebu City’s 25.84% year-on-year growth in locally sourced revenue, totaling P5,986,955,338.90 in 2024.

The performance was attributed to the City Treasurer’s Office and the City Assessor’s Office under Garcia’s administration.

“I think it’s essential to define locally sourced revenue. This is the result of the local government’s efforts—we were efficient in that, and that’s why we were awarded,” he said.

He stressed that the award covers the period under his administration in 2024 and reflects “fiscal discipline, transparency, and responsibility.”

Garcia also made it clear that, despite rumors, the city did not raise local taxes during his term. Instead, the focus was on modernizing and tightening revenue collection mechanisms.

“Basically, fiscal management is the backbone of effective governance as it ensures public funds are allocated efficiently, transparently, and responsibly to meet the needs of constituents. In Cebu City, fiscal management is very important because it plays a crucial role,” he said.

Garcia refutes Archival’s statements earlier this week that the city’s available cash may not be enough to cover operations, wages, and project obligations.

“Maybe that’s a discussion for another day,” Garcia said.

“But his statement seems to be based on [hearsay]. He didn’t even consult the Treasurer’s Office. I’d rather give you a complete and fact-based financial picture, including bank deposits, fixed assets, and current market values, once it’s ready,” he added.

In a previous interview, Archival said initial reports from the transition team showed cash assets were “insufficient” to cover basic needs, raising concern among suppliers and contractors.

Garcia did not directly address those issues in detail but said he would rather present “verifiable data” before issuing a full financial report.

The Pasidungog sa Siete 2025 ceremony will take place on June 19, organized by the BLGF Region 7 and the Association of Local Treasurers and Assessors in Region 7 (ALTA 7, Inc.).

Garcia, alongside the Cebu City Treasurer and Assessor, will receive the Maharlika Award for Outstanding Public Servant and the city’s citations for fiscal performance.

