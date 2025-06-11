Mike Rama eyes 2028 comeback: ‘We will be back’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mike Rama is not walking away just yet.

In his first return to City Hall since his defeat in the May 2025 elections, former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama on Wednesday, June 11, hinted at a political comeback in 2028. He said his journey is far from over as he continues to pursue his election protest.

“We will, hopefully—we’ll come back,” Rama told reporters during a press conference at the Mayor’s Office after making a courtesy call on Acting Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros.

Hontiveros is currently serving as acting mayor while Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is on temporary leave to fulfill a prior commitment made during his tenure as Vice Mayor and President of the Vice Mayors’ League.

Rama, who was visibly emotional during the visit, said he requested to briefly return to the mayor’s office before his term officially ends. He was joined by his wife, Malou, to retrieve some of his personal belongings.

“I asked for the opportunity, or the chance, to be here before my term ends,” he said. “Melancholy, but at the same time emotional, because I entered an office [where] wala na man nuon ang mga private nako nga mga butang for 33 years.”

Despite the moment’s sentimentality, Rama was quick to clarify that his visit should not be misinterpreted.

“Unsaon man nila pag-misunderstood nga—kinahanglan ba i-misunderstood nga naa pa man gani koy kuhaon?” he said. He was referring to personal items like a photo gifted by Vice President Sara Duterte.

Rama revealed that he continues to play an active role in national politics and the local opposition, particularly through Team RAMA and his alliance with Vice President Duterte.

“If VP Sara will be very clear that she’s running for presidency, I will be supporting her—being the local president of Team RAMA,” Rama said. “2028—we will, hopefully—we’ll come back.”

He also reiterated his leadership role within the opposition movement all the more igniting talks of a Mike Rama comeback in 2028.

“I claimed to be a leader—and that was after the snatching of Digong, the former president and mayor,” he said.

Rama continues to contest the outcome of the May 12 mayoral race, where he finished third behind Mayor-elect Nestor Archival and incumbent Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

On May 22, Rama filed a formal protest before the Commission on Elections (Comelec), alleging voting irregularities, technical malfunctions in the automated counting machines (ACMs), and discrepancies between actual votes and printed receipts.

Rama’s legal team, led by lawyer Collin Rosell, is currently handling the protest, which he says is still in its preliminary stages.

“We’ll have a future press con for that,” Rama said.

During Wednesday’s visit, Rama was warmly received by Hontiveros, who said he remained loyal to his political mentor.

“Malipayon [ko] kay ganahan man jod ta – adopted son man ta,” said Hontiveros. “You will always look out for him in a good disposition – gwapo man siya.”

Rama, in turn, recalled promising Dondon’s late parents that he would take him under his wing.

“Walang iwanan. Matira, matibay. No surrender. No retreat,” he said.

When asked about the future of their political partnership, Hontiveros said they would continue to consult with party members.

“We’ll continue to have our meetings, especially with our partymates,” he said.

Hontiveros also thanked Rama and their supporters, saying he appreciated their understanding of his own shortcomings.

“I always look at it as an opportunity to grow,” he said.

