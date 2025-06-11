Cong. Rhea, Mayor Samsam meet CSMC officials over public concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu First District Congresswoman Rhea Gullas and Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas met with officials from the Cebu South Medical Center (CSMC), formerly the Talisay District Hospital, to discuss concerns raised by some of their constituents.

Both officials recognized the urgency of addressing these issues to ensure the well-being of their constituents, following a netizen’s post online about the situation of some patients and visitors at the hospital.

In the photos, some patients and visitors were seen sitting on the ground outside the hospital, while others occupied chairs that were chained and unavailable for use.

In a Facebook post, Rhea said they would conduct an investigation into the incident.

The investigation, she added, will be handled with transparency and fairness.

“We emphasized the need for accountability and for the results of the inquiry to be communicated clearly to the public,” Rhea said.

She also promised the construction of additional facilities at the hospital to improve comfort and convenience for patients, including an extension building to accommodate more admissions.

The hospital management apologized for any inconvenience caused by the ongoing renovations and assured the public that these disruptions are only temporary.

“Once completed, these upgrades are expected to significantly improve patient care and reduce waiting times,” she added.

In addition to the existing Aksyon Agad Desk of Talisay City and the Malasakit Center, Rhea also intends to establish her own help desk at CSMC.

The help desk will provide supplementary medical and financial assistance to her constituents in the first district who are admitted to the hospital.

“With this initiative, patients and their caregivers will no longer need to travel to our office or their respective LGUs just to seek aid. This is part of our continuing effort to bring public service closer to the people,” she said.

Earlier, Samsam clarified that although the hospital is located in Talisay, it is managed and funded by the national government.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP