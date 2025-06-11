Alex Santisima Jr. vs China’s Wensong Liu for WBC Far East title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu-based boxer Alex Santisima Jr. is set to challenge hometown boy Wensong Liu for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Far East featherweight title on June 22 in Yantai, China.

Santisima, 25, is the younger brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima and a member of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team. He heads to China just a month after his brother Gabriel fought there in May.

The Masbate native holds an impressive professional record of 11 wins, one loss, and five knockouts. He faces Liu of the M23 Boxing Club, a slightly more experienced opponent who carries a 12-4-1 (win-loss-draw) record with nine knockouts to his name.

Santisima is riding on a three-fight winning streak in the Philippines, all by knockout. He claimed the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super bantamweight title with a stoppage win over Justine Darap, followed by knockouts of Ryan Ponteras and Ponciano Remandiman between March 2023 and early 2024.

This streak marks a strong comeback after suffering a seventh-round knockout loss to Japan’s Subaru Murata in Tokyo earlier this year.

Liu, 27, is also coming off a win—a technical knockout over compatriot Hanle Xie last May 10 in Shanghai, snapping a two-fight skid from 2023.

A former WBO Oriental featherweight and WBC Asian super featherweight champion, Liu holds victories over Filipinos KJ Natuplag and Jonniel Laurente.

