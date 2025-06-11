DPWH, city engineers clear Lopez Jaena drainage to ease flooding in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Accumulated garbage and limitations in the current drainage system are being pointed to as major factors behind the frequent flooding along Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

Personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), together with the Mandaue City Engineering Office, recently cleaned a section of the drainage system along the street. They removed a large amount of waste—mostly plastic bottles—along with mud that had built up and blocked the water flow.

Officials say these blockages are contributing to the regular flooding in the area. Lopez Jaena Street is one of the most flood-prone locations in the city, often becoming impassable to small vehicles during heavy rainfall and causing significant traffic delays.

Engineer Joel Saison, building inspector from the maintenance division of the City Engineering Office, explained that despite regular clean-up operations, trash and debris easily pile up and clog the drainage system again.

Saison also noted that the size of the current drainage infrastructure may not be sufficient during periods of intense rain.

The main manhole along the street, which leads to the outfall connected to Tipolo Creek, measures 30 inches in diameter with a five-foot catch basin. Saison noted that a bigger manhole, ideally around 60 inches in diameter, would allow for better water flow.

“Mas maayo padak-an ang drainage para dako ang makuha niya gikan didto (upper part) kay kusog man ang volume didto basta uwan. Dili siya makaato kay gamay ra man siya,” said Saison.

(It would be better to widen the drainage so it can handle more water from the upper part, because the volume there is strong when it rains. It can’t keep up because it’s too small.)

The main manhole is located inside private property. In the past, the area leading to the manhole was a wide, natural waterway.

The public is encouraged to dispose of their garbage properly.

