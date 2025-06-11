Mandaue council OKs SK vehicle donation amid timing, prioritization concerns

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Council has approved an ordinance formalizing the donation of vehicles to 15 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons during its regular session on Monday, June 9.

The vehicles—box-type vans—have already been procured by the city, with a total allocation of up to P17 million. The donation aims to support SK councils in carrying out their programs and activities.

However, the measure drew opposition from three councilors, including Councilor Joel Seno, who questioned the timing of the donation.

Seno noted that the SK turnover took place in August 2024 and raised concerns over resource prioritization, pointing out that departments such as the City Health Office, Market Operations, and Agriculture Office still lack service vehicles.

“Why is this being formalized only now, when they admitted these vehicles have already been used for several months? That, in itself, violates a DBM circular. SK officials should not be assigned vehicles, as they are entitled to a transportation allowance. Services would not have been disrupted even without the vehicles, as reimbursements are allowed under DBM rules,” Seno said.

He also pointed out that the move violates an earlier ordinance, which specified that the P17 million worth of vehicles were to be used by both the SK and other city offices. He questioned how shared usage would work if ownership is being transferred solely to the SK councils, adding that it may limit access for other departments originally intended to benefit.

Incoming City Administrator and transition team head Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on earlier expressed similar concerns, saying the donation is being finalized just weeks before the current administration ends on June 30. He urged that the decision be deferred to the incoming administration of Mayor-elect Jonkie Ouano. He also noted that the 15 recipient barangays are known allies of the current administration.

Malig-on previously referred to the ordinance as a “midnight action,” a claim denied by the current administration, which maintains that the ordinance merely formalizes an existing arrangement.

Councilor Fleurits Gayle Jumao-as, president of the SK Federation, expressed gratitude to the city government and clarified that the vehicles are for official use by SK councils, not for personal use by the chairpersons.

Jumao-as said the vehicles were especially useful during month-long activities and preparations for events like the Panagtagbo Festival and Mayor’s Cup.

“In fact, one vehicle is not even enough for events of that scale. Our goal in Mandaue is to increase youth engagement. How can we expect our youth to participate if we can’t provide transportation support? Most of them are students,” she said.

She also confirmed that the city is covering the salaries of the drivers assigned to the SK vehicles and expressed hope that the incoming administration would not only retain the drivers but also provide vehicles to the remaining SK councils that have not yet received any.

Jumao-as added that the delay in the donation’s formalization was due to pending documentation. The last unit was distributed in December, but by the time the paperwork was completed in January, the election ban—effective from January 12 to June 11—was already in place, preventing the formal turnover.

She also clarified that SK councils are open to allowing other city offices to use the vehicles if needed.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP