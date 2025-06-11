Balicasag Island: Bohol’s hidden gem for ocean lovers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Balicasag Island offers calm, clear waters, thriving coral reefs, and a rich underwater world waiting just beneath the surface.

In a recent Facebook post, Mark Joey Jumaran Florentino, a diver and videographer, shared a breathtaking video showcasing the island’s beauty, featuring his encounter with two gentle sea turtles and the island’s vibrant corals.

Balicasag Island, a small islet off the coast of Bohol, has been gaining attention for its stunning underwater scenery and diverse marine life.

Florentino believes that Balicasag Island significantly contributes to Bohol’s tourism industry by attracting many visitors. He noted that first-time guests often express amazement at the island’s beauty, especially when experiencing freediving.

According to Florentino, the island’s clear waters and abundant marine life make it a paradise for divers and snorkelers.

“When I first visited the place, I was extremely amazed by the crystal-clear waters, the abundance of sea turtles, and the incredibly colorful corals,” he said.

The island’s scenic charm is not limited to its underwater world. Visitors can also enjoy dolphin watching and explore its coral gardens. With its protected environment and rich biodiversity, Balicasag Island is a must-visit destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Balicasag Island is a hidden gem in Bohol’s tourism scene, offering a unique experience to visitors. With its spectacular underwater scenery, diverse marine life, and conservation efforts, the island is an essential stop for those looking to explore the natural beauty of Bohol.

Adventure-seekers and nature lovers will find plenty to enjoy in Balicasag Island, including snorkeling and diving among vibrant coral reefs and marine sanctuaries, dolphin watching to spot spinner dolphins in their natural habitat, island hopping to nearby destinations like Virgin Island Sandbar and Pamilacan Island, swimming in crystal-clear waters, fish feeding to observe colorful fish up close, and guided tours to discover hidden gems and learn about the marine ecosystem.

The island is accessible by boat, with a 40-minute ride from the mainland. Visitors can join island-hopping tours, with an environmental fee of ₱100 and a snorkeling fee of ₱300, which includes a guide. Food and drinks may be brought, and restaurants are also available on the island.

When visiting Balicasag Island, it’s essential to prioritize safety to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience. Here are some important safety tips to follow:

Wear protective gear like reef-safe sunscreen and sunglasses; follow your guide’s instructions; respect the environment; stay hydrated; monitor weather conditions; use life jackets if necessary; and stay within designated snorkeling and diving areas.

By observing these safety precautions, you can enjoy a secure and memorable visit to Balicasag Island. Remember to prioritize both your safety and the preservation of the island’s natural beauty to make the most of your trip.

