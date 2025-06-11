Swedish-Cebuano Alexander Fredriksson spars with Andy Hiraoka in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising Swedish-Cebuano boxing prospect Alexander Tumakay Fredriksson of Omega Boxing Gym is making the most of his training camp in Japan, working alongside Cebuano world title contender Christian Araneta.

Fredriksson, a promising lightweight from the Cebu-based gym, is currently training at the Ohashi Boxing Gym in Yokohama Hikari, Japan. While Araneta prepares for his June 19 world title bout against Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight belt, Fredriksson is using the opportunity to sharpen his skills.

One of the highlights of Fredriksson’s camp so far has been sparring with undefeated Ghanaian-Japanese fighter Andy “Blade” Hiraoka.

According to Omega Boxing Gym vice president Andrew Singco, the experience was eye-opening for the young Fredriksson.

“They were impressed with Fredriksson’s heart and skills, but ultimately, Hiraoka was just way too big,” Singco said. “Still, it was a great experience. At least now Fredriksson knows where he stands among the elite.”

Fredriksson, a former amateur standout, made his professional debut in Cebu last year. He is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over the more experienced Mark John Yap (34-20, 17 KOs) on May 16 in Mandaue City. He currently holds a 3-0 pro record with two knockouts.

The size difference in the sparring match was significant. Fredriksson is a lightweight and stands at 5-foot-5, while Hiraoka is a 5-foot-11 junior welterweight with a flawless 24-0 record, including 19 knockouts.

Despite the gap in size and experience, Fredriksson didn’t hesitate to step into the ring with Hiraoka, a top contender expected to become Japan’s next world champion in the higher weight classes.

The sparring session gave Fredriksson valuable exposure and insight as he continues to build his career.

