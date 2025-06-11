2025 PHL National Juniors Chess Championship heats up at GMall of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cedric Kahlel Abris of Mandaluyong City emerged as one of the early frontrunners after three rounds of the ongoing 2025 Philippine National Juniors Chess Championship at the GMall of Cebu.

Abris, a silver medalist in the secondary boys blitz team event at last month’s Palarong Pambansa in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, currently shares the lead with nine other players at 3.0 points. However, thanks to superior tiebreaks, Abris holds the top spot on the leaderboard.

Seeded No. 7, Abris still faces a tough road ahead as he is set to go up against equally skilled young contenders, including candidate, arena, and FIDE masters, in the nine-round tournament.

In the opening round, Abris defeated Marquis Angelo Mallorca of Lapu-Lapu City, followed by wins over Adrian Joy Singson of Leyte and Triton Blue Ares Garcia of Talisay City. He is currently paired against Cebuano standout Jerish John Velarde in the fourth round.

Velarde, a top Cebu prospect who also plays for the FEU Tamaraws, is likewise undefeated with 3.0 points and is the only Cebuano currently in the top 10.

The rest of the top 10 woodpushers as of this writing after round three were Phil Martin Casiguran (Dasmarinas City), Mar Aviel Carredo (Dasmarinas City), FIDE Master (FM) Mark Jay Bacojo (Imus), Franklin Loyd Andes (Quezon City), Candidate Master (CM) Al-Basher Buto (Rizal), Michael Jan Stephen Manigo (General Trias), Del Emerson Dela Cruz (Manila), and Zeus Alexis Paglinawan (San Mateo).

All of the abovementioned woodpushers have 3.0 points, except for Paglinawan with 2.5 points.

Other notable Cebuano participants include Jervy Villarin, John Dave Lavandero, and Limuel Tampus, who are currently ranked 15th to 17th, respectively.

