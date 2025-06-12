Independence Day holiday: Dole sets pay rules

MANILA, Philippines – Private sector employees who will not report for work on Thursday, Independence Day, will still receive 100 percent of their salary for the day, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Wednesday.

“If the employee does not work, the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employee’s wage for that day, provided that the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday,” DOLE said in Labor Advisory No. 08, Series of 2025, signed by Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

“Where the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employee, he or she shall be entitled to holiday pay if the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day (Basic wage x 100 percent),” the DOLE added.

Meanwhile, those who will report for work on Independence Day should receive 200 percent of his/her salary for that day for eight hours of work.

“For work done during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200 percent of the employee’s wage for that day for the first eight hours (Basic wage x 200 percent),” DOLE said.

If the employee exceeds eight hours, he/she will receive an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day, it added.

For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the DOLE said the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent.

If the worker rendered work in excess of eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, he/she shall receive an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day. (PNA)

