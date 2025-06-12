Cebu: ‘People power’ if transition stalls, Pam warns Gwen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A peaceful transition is expected. But if it doesn’t happen, expect the people to speak up, possibly in the streets.

Governor-elect Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro said the formal turnover of power at the Capitol would likely begin around June 16 or 17, based on coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

However, she warned that further delays or obstruction could lead to mass action from Cebuanos who were growing increasingly frustrated.

“Naa nay timeline gi-set, so expected around June 16 or 17, nay feedback from us aron magsugod na ang formal turnover,” Baricuatro told CDN Digital in an interview.

(We have a timeline that we set, so it is expected around June 16 or 17, we already have a feedback from us so that the formal turnover would start.)

“But initially man gud, she made an executive order that we are not to talk to the department heads. That’s why there’s a reaction from my team. Hopefully, by June 16, ma-turnover na ang mga materials nga we are asking,” she said.

(But initially, she made an executive order that we are not to talk to the department heads. That’s why there’s a reaction from my team. Hopefully, by June 16, the materials that we are asking will be turned over.)

Baricuatro said that any continuing resistance from the outgoing administration of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia could provoke public unrest.

“I have no control if mga tawo na gyud ang gusto… magrally, mag-people power in front of the Capitol, ’cause that’s what I’ve heard from the grassroots. Ug dili kuno i-turnover sa akoa, mag-people power kuno sila,” she said.

(I have no control if the people would want that…to hold a rally, to have people power in front of the Capitol, ’cause that’s what I’ve heard from the grassroots. And if they would not turnover to be, they will hold a people power rally.)

Baricuatro earlier accused Garcia of stalling the transition process by withholding essential documents and blocking communication with department heads.

“First, I am deeply dismayed by Governor Garcia’s decision to hand over crucial documents only on June 30. This goes against the very idea of a smooth transition,” she said during a May 30 press conference.

Unlike in other LGUs where transition teams were already coordinating, Baricuatro claimed her team was being deliberately kept at arm’s length.

The delay, she said, was unfair to the people of Cebu.

“This lack of cooperation feeds a perception that there is an ongoing effort to hinder my administration from a strong start. It’s the people of Cebu province who will ultimately suffer from this delay.”

Lawyer Edmund Lao, head of Baricuatro’s transition team, said they had already requested Governor Garcia and the DILG to turn over relevant documents by June 15, ahead of Baricuatro’s July 1 assumption of office. And at that time, no commitment had been given.

Baricuatro also questioned the impartiality of the DILG in the transition process, especially after its Cebu provincial director, Dr. Jesus Robel Sastrillo was, named vice chairman of Garcia’s transition team.

“I question the DILG’s apparent inability to fulfill its primary function as an impartial facilitator. The DILG is meant to oversee LGUs, yet it has allowed itself to be named vice chairman of Governor Garcia’s transition team. This places the DILG directly under her authority in this critical process,” she said.

“The DILG must be independent and above local chief executives to ensure a fair and orderly handover,” she added.

In response, Governor Garcia sent a brief message to CDN Digital, saying:

“Allow me to refer her to DILG PD Dr. Ruben Sastrillo so she may be educated on the proper processes in local governance in accordance with existing DILG memoranda and circulars.”

Baricuatro is set to become Cebu’s next governor on July 1, after pulling off an upset victory in the May 2025 elections.

