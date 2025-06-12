Archival taps youth as key force to fix Cebu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The incoming administration of Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. is banking on the youth as central players in reshaping how City Hall works.

Councilor-elect Nice Archival said the youth would take center stage in the administration of her uncle, Mayor-elect Archival, who aims to “reengineer” the city government by anchoring it on competence, energy, and the “right people” for the right roles.

“[As a young councilor,] I can say nga permi mi idaog-daog sa elders. Now, we are finally having a seat in the council. Daghan kaayo mi nalipay nga nakadaog ko, kay naa na gyud youth nga makahatag ug tingog,” she told reporters in a June 11 interview.

([As a young councilor], I can say that we are always being look down by our elders. Now, we are finally having a seat in the council. Many have been happy that I won, because the youth now have a voice.)

READ: Nestor Archival: How a farmer’s son became Cebu City’s next mayor

Nice, the youngest in the incoming city council, said young people like her were often underestimated in government.

She said but this time, the youth would not just be heard, they would help lead.

“I think Tatay Nestor recognizes that it was the youth who made him win. And now we want to bring that same energy into City Hall,” she said.

She confirmed that hundreds of resumes had already poured in after Mayor-elect Archival’s public call for Latin honor graduates and board topnotchers to join his transition team. But she emphasized the criteria would not stop at honors or titles.

“Daghan kaayo ang ni-submit… Naa say uban nga ingon mas kugihan ang walay honors. We are now collating all the resumes and starting to read through them to see kinsa gyud ang angay pasudlon sa City Hall,” she said.

(Many have submitted…There are others who said that those who have no Latin honors are more hardworking. We are now collating all the resumes and starting to read through them to see who would be the right person to enter City Hall.)

Regardless of academic distinctions, the administration’s priority is merit-based governance.

READ: Comelec orders incoming Cebu governor to answer poll protest

“We want, especially in his administration, to put the right people sa sakto nga lugar. Sayop man gud sa government is that we are putting the wrong people nga dili kamao, unya ibutang sa department nga dili nila angay,” she said.

(We want, especially in his administration, to put the right people to the right place. What is wrong in government is that we are putting the wrong people who do not know and then they would be put in a department where they should not be put.)

“We want nga ang mga makamao didto na ibutang para hapsay ug nindot ang pagpadagan sa iyang pagkamayor,” Councilor-elect Archival added.

(We want that those who know we put them there so that his term as mayor will be orderly and good.)

This echoes the earlier statement by Mayor-elect Archival, who called on “Cebu’s Brightest Young Leaders” to apply for government posts. The invitation was initially aimed at Latin honor graduates and board topnotchers, but has since evolved following concerns of elitism.

Archival explained in a report that the selection process was not exclusive but rather a matter of timing.

He clarified that not being an honors graduate did not mean a person was not capable. He emphasized the need for individuals who were ready and willing to help at present.

As an engineer by profession, Archival also explained that the goal was to assign individuals to departments where their field of expertise would allow them to make the greatest impact.

He said that they would assess where each person would be most suitable and what assignments they should take on, with the overall objective of solving existing problems and fostering necessary development.

Tomas O. backs initiative

Vice Mayor-elect Tomas Osmeña, who would be returning to City Hall after several years, expressed his support for the initiative.

He said that they were not seeking individuals who had become jaded by the current system, but rather those who could help transform things into what they ought to be.

For Nice Archival, this moment would mark a generational shift in public service.

“Reengineer—meaning, we just want manindot ang (a beautiful) Cebu City. We want a government that is open, inclusive, and widely accepting of suggestions. And that begins with having the right people in the right place,” she said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP