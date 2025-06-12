The dates signifying Philippine Independence

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Every year on June 12, Filipinos across the country raise the national flag and commemorate Independence Day.

But did you know that there are more than one date related to Philippine Independence?

June 12, 1898 — Declaration of Independence from Spain

The official and widely celebrated of the three is June 12, marking the day in 1898 when General Emilio Aguinaldo, who eventually became the country’s first President, declared independence from more than 300 years of Spanish colonial rule.

The proclamation took place in Kawit, Cavite, and was accompanied by the public unfurling of the Philippine flag and the first performance of the national anthem, Lupang Hinirang.

Although a proud moment for Filipinos, the declaration was not recognized internationally. Just months later, Spain and the United States signed the Treaty of Paris, in which Spain ceded the Philippines to the U.S., effectively placing the archipelago under American control.

August 1, 1898 — Establishment of the revolutionary government

A lesser-known but historically significant date is August 1, 1898, when local leaders ratified the June 12 declaration and supported the establishment of a Revolutionary Government under Aguinaldo.

The event was held at the Bacoor Assembly in Cavite and served as a crucial step in legitimizing the Filipino-led governance structure. However, foreign powers still did not recognize this declaration.

July 4, 1946 — Recognition of Independence by the United States

Another key date is July 4, 1946, when the United States formally recognized Philippine independence. After decades of American colonization and the devastation of World War II, the U.S. officially relinquished its sovereignty over the islands through the Treaty of Manila.

The Philippines became a fully independent republic, and July 4 was declared Independence Day, coinciding with America’s own national holiday.

For nearly two decades, Filipinos celebrated July 4 as their day of freedom. It was later rebranded as Philippine-American Friendship Day, which continues to be commemorated today.

October 14, 1943 – Independence but under Japanese occupation

During World War II, the Empire of Japan sought to legitimize its occupation of the Philippines by establishing the Second Philippine Republic on October 14, 1943. With Jose P. Laurel as president, this government declared independence from the United States but under Japanese control and influence, leading the Second Republic to be described as “a puppet state.”

However, it remains part of the country’s independence timeline as an example of how sovereignty was claimed, even if constrained, during wartime.

Why the shift to June 12?

In 1962, President Diosdado Macapagal signed a proclamation moving Independence Day from July 4 to June 12, to honor the original declaration of independence by Filipinos themselves.

He emphasized the symbolic importance of June 12 as the day when Filipinos first asserted their right to self-rule, independent of foreign recognition.

According to the Official Gazette, Macapagal believed this change would highlight the Filipino people’s long-standing aspiration for true independence, rather than marking the date it was formally granted by another country. / Morexette Marie Erram

Sources