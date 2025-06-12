Philippine flag: Symbol of pride and heritage

MANILA, Philippines – For 13-year-old Alyssa Ramiro, the Philippine flag is more than just a fabric — it is a living symbol of her heritage and dreams. As a junior high school student at a private school in Quezon City, Alyssa stands tall every Monday during the flag ceremony with her right hand on her heart, eyes on the blue, red, white, and yellow that dances in the wind.

“When I look at the flag, I feel connected to something bigger than myself,” she told the Philippine News Agency.

“Parang naiisip ko ‘yung responsibilidad na magbigay pugay po sa mga ninuno natin (It reminds me that I have a responsibility to honor those who came before me).”

The flag’s design holds deep meaning for Alyssa, who has memorized its symbols not just for a pop quiz or trivia, but as part of her identity.

“Blue means peace, red means courage, white is for purity, and the sun and stars stand for freedom and our regions,” she recites with quiet pride.

She explains how her grandfather, a retired soldier, used to tell her stories about defending the country.

“Daddy Lolo (grandpa) always said, ‘Every stitch of that flag has a story of sacrifice.’ I never forgot that.”

Being part of the student council, Alyssa actively leads flag ceremonies, and she believes that understanding its meaning can inspire young people to become better citizens.

“Sometimes my classmates just go through the motions, but I try to remind them why we’re doing it,” she shares. “We stand still not because it’s a rule, but because it’s respect.”

A banner of bold symbols

The Philippine flag is rich in layered meanings. At its core is a horizontal bicolor: royal blue atop a field of crimson red. A white equilateral triangle on the hoist side contains a golden sun, its eight rays represent the first eight provinces that revolted against Spanish rule. Around the sun, three five-pointed stars denote the three principal island groups: Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

In an article posted on its website on Sept. 5, 2012, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) said that Filipinos had no common flag before 1896. The use of flags surfaced nationwide during the height of the revolution. Katipunan generals created and designed different flags to signify their respective units or battalions, making them unfit for the “national” flag classification.

A living symbol in a changing nation

Emilio Aguinaldo designed the Philippine flag. It was sewn in Hong Kong by Filipino expatriates — Doña Marcela Agoncillo, Lorenza Agoncillo, and Delfina Herbosa Trinidad. After five days of hard work, the flag was delivered to Aguinaldo, who went back to the Philippines on May 17, 1898, via S.S. McCulloch. It was first unfurled during the declaration of independence on June 12, 1898, in Kawit, Cavite.

The Philippine flag endures as a living symbol — visible at protest rallies, flown in times of tragedy, and waved in sporting victories. It adapts to the times even as it roots the people in their shared history.

For Alyssa, the flag is also a symbol of hope and progress. Despite the challenges in the country, from natural disasters to economic struggles, she believes in the strength of the Filipino spirit.

“When I see the flag waving, I feel like the Philippines can overcome anything. It’s like a promise that we won’t give up,” she says, her eyes bright with determination.

As she dreams of becoming a teacher someday, Alyssa hopes to pass on her love for country to the next generation.

“I want my future students to feel what I feel when I see the flag — proud, inspired, and ready to serve,” she says with a smile.

For her, the Philippine flag isn’t just a national symbol — it’s a reminder to rise, stand proud, and never forget where you come from. (PNA)

