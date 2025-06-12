LPA may develop into tropical cyclone in 24 hours – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Almost all areas in the country will experience rains caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat) and a low pressure area (LPA) on Independence Day, the weather bureau said.

The LPA, located 235 km. east of Calayan, Cagayan, has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours.

It will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Batanes and Cagayan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Most areas in the country will be rainy due to cloud clusters caused by the southwest monsoon, PAGASA forecaster Grace Castañeda said.

“Those going outdoors, especially those participating in Independence Day activities, don’t forget to bring protection against rains. Take precaution against possible flooding and landslides,” Castañeda said.

Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience monsoon rains.

Occasional rains will prevail over Metro Manila, La Union, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan, and Antique.

The rest of Luzon and the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte will have scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are forecast in the northern and western sections of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Castañeda said Tropical Storm Wutip outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility continues to move away, and has no direct effect on any part of the country. (PNA)

