Independence Day: Hontiveros urges fight against poverty, inequality

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The battle for freedom is far from over.

Acting Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros called on Filipinos to confront modern challenges such as poverty, inequality, disinformation, and social division as the city commemorated the 127th Philippine Independence Day on Thursday, June 12.

Speaking before city officials, government employees, and residents gathered at Plaza Sugbo, Hontiveros said that while Filipinos no longer faced colonizers, the fight for true independence continued in the form of systemic struggles that threatened the nation’s progress and unity.

“Our challenges no longer come in the form of colonizers, but in the form of poverty, inequality, misinformation, and social division,” Hontiveros said during his speech.

“Independence, therefore, is not only about political freedom—it is also about the ability to govern with integrity, to uplift every citizen with fairness, and to build a society where every voice is heard and valued,” he added.

Hontiveros led the city government’s ceremonial program held at the Plaza Sugbo Grounds in front of the Cebu City Hall Legislative Building. He was joined by Councilor Joy Pesquera, department heads, City Hall employees, and representatives from various local and national government agencies.

The acting mayor also said that Independence Day was not only a tribute to the bravery of Filipino heroes but a reminder to public servants of their duty to serve with integrity and compassion.

“To be a public servant is to carry the torch our ancestors passed on to us—a torch of service, sacrifice, and unwavering love for country,” he said.

The ceremony began with the traditional flag-raising and wreath-laying rites, set against the early morning sun and the stillness of Plaza Sugbo.

Uniformed personnel stood in formation as the Philippine flag was hoisted, while the national anthem played in the background. Public servants, from rank-and-file staff to department leaders, lined the grounds, many holding small flags or wearing Filipiniana attire in quiet tribute.

Attendees stood in silence during the offering of prayers for the nation and in honor of those who fought for the country’s independence in 1898.

Around them, the city center stirred slowly to life. Street vendors watched from a distance, curious passersby stopped briefly, and some children waved miniature flags handed out earlier by organizers.

The Independence Day event comes as Hontiveros temporarily assumes the role of acting mayor, following Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s filing of official leave earlier this month.

Garcia, who is in the final weeks of his term, announced he would be away to fulfill commitments made during his time as vice mayor and president of the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines.

