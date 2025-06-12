‘HIndependence Day’ rally in Cebu calls for end to corruption, higher education budget

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Marking the 127th year of Philippine Independence, a protest action was led by Bayan Central Visayas along with allied organizations on June 12, Thursday, at Gaisano Metro Colon. The event, dubbed “HIndependence Day,” brought together progressive groups and individuals to address pressing socio-political issues.

Participating organizations included Anakbayan, Kadamay, AMA-Sugbo-KMU, Gabriela, and Kabataan Partylist—groups that have long advocated for marginalized communities and social justice.

According to Jaime Paglinawan, Chairperson of Bayan Central Visayas, the rally was held to underline a stark message:

“Amo ning gibuhat na rally para mahatag namo ang mensahe na wala paju’y kagawasan na nakab-ot ang katawhang Pilipino.”

(We held this rally to send the message that the Filipino people have yet to achieve true freedom.)

READ: Independence Day: Hontiveros urges fight against poverty, inequality

Filipino diaspora sparks worldwide celebrations of Independence Day

Paglinawan clarified that the title “HIndependence Day” symbolized the absence of true freedom in the country, particularly for the poor and working class.

“We called this ‘HIndependence Day’ because there’s no real independence as we presented earlier—there’s no such thing as real escape for the Filipino people,” he said.

He further criticized the alleged ongoing government corruption: “Padayon ang corruption na mao’y maingon nato na nahimong negosyo na sa mga politiko na naglingkod.”

(Corruption continues, and we can say it has become a business for the politicians in power.)

During the rally, protesters expressed discontent over the misuse of public funds, particularly the continued allocation of large confidential funds to political offices, including those of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“There’s no escape when our government still gives big amounts of confidential funds to politicians,” said Paglinawan.

Paglinawan also drew attention to the lack of basic services: “Kulang kaayo ang classroom, 165,000 nga classroom ang kulang,” he said, stressing the disparity between educational needs and government spending.

(There is a huge lack of classrooms—165,000 are still needed.)

The rally also became a platform for activists to call for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. Paglinawan criticized the Senate’s handling of the impeachment complaint, stating: “Nahimo na nuon ang mga senador og defense lawyer ni Sara Duterte.”

(The senators have now become Sara Duterte’s defense lawyers.)

He lamented that the Senate ignored the voice of the people and the Articles of Impeachment, which should have been addressed seriously and impartially.

Paglinawan also condemned the administration’s spending priorities: “Instead of using public funds to address urgent needs like housing and education, they are spent on ‘mga pang-amoy, mga food/snacks na mga pangalan’ (perfumes, food, and snacks with fancy names),” he said.

Highlighting the ongoing struggles of the urban poor, he emphasized that many Filipinos still dream of decent housing and food security, which remain out of reach due to high prices and lack of government support.

“But what hurts more is the anger we feel towards the senators because they didn’t listen to the voice of the Filipino people,” Paglinawan added.

He argued that under the Constitution, it is the Senate’s duty to convene and act on impeachment complaints rather than send them back to the Lower House.

Throughout the event, speakers highlighted the lack of concrete responses from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whom they accused of prioritizing business interests over public welfare.

“The President is not concerned with the people’s demands—he only listens to the business sector,” Paglinawan claimed.

He urged the people to unite, especially the urban poor, farmers (mag-uuma), vendors, youth, and other marginalized sectors, to raise their voices and demand genuine change.

“Dili nila matabonan ang kamatuoran,” Paglinawan concluded. (They cannot cover up the truth.)

Despite criticisms from some sectors accusing them of politicizing Independence Day, organizers stood firm in their belief that expressing the people’s struggle on such a historic day is a rightful act of resistance.

Demand for accountability in fund allocation rises

During the Independence Day protest led by Bayan Central Visayas and allied groups, participants amplified their call for transparency and justice in government fund allocation, particularly in education, healthcare, and support for the less fortunate.

According to Jaime Paglinawan, Chairperson of Bayan Central Visayas, students are demanding a significant increase in the education budget, while many communities continue to suffer from underfunded healthcare systems and inadequate public services.

“Instead of addressing these urgent needs,” Paglinawan said, “the government continues to raise the budget for confidential funds—a move seen by many as unjustifiable and lacking transparency.”

Leaders of various progressive organizations who joined the rally called for an end to corruption and demanded that public funds be directed toward social services that directly benefit the people.

The crowd’s chant, “Ang tao. Ang Bayan. Ngayon ay lumalaban,” echoed the collective frustration.

(The people. The nation. Now we rise and fight.) /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP