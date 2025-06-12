Sara Duterte marks Independence Day with Filipinos in Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte joined an Independence Day celebration with Filipinos in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) said.

Duterte’s office said last Tuesday that she left for Malaysia on a “personal trip” with her family.

“Kasama niyang nagdiwang sina PDP-Laban President Robin Padilla, PDP-Laban Deputy Secretary General for the Visayas Atty. Jayvee Hinlo, PDP-Laban Arbitration Committee Chairperson Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, DuterTen candidate Dr. Richard Mata at Senator Imee R. Marcos,” the party said in a social media post on Thursday.

(Celebrating with her were PDP-Laban President Robin Padilla, PDP-Laban Deputy Secretary General for the Visayas Atty. Jayvee Hinlo, PDP-Laban Arbitration Committee Chairperson, Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, DuterTen candidate Dr. Richard Mata and Sen. Imee R. Marcos.)

Duterte earlier urged Filipinos “not to surrender their freedom to traitors” in a video message to mark the 127th anniversary of the Philippine declaration of independence from Spanish colonial rule.

The vice president’s trip to Malaysia came as the Senate, convened as an impeachment court, returned the complaint against her to the House of Representatives.

The impeachment court voted 18-5 with no abstentions in favor of returning the complaint against Duterte to the House, without dismissal or terminating the case. But it sought House certification that the complaint against Duterte did not violate the one-year ban against filing an impeachment case, as well as for lawmakers of the incoming 20th Congress to say they were willing to pursue the case against the Vice President.

Duterte is accused of culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes, particularly her alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds.

