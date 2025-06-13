Cebu weather: Sunnier days ahead this weekend despite habagat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After several days of cloudy skies and downpours, Cebu may finally welcome sunnier weather in the second half of June.

Despite the prevailing southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, the island province is expected to have fair weather soon, the state weather bureau said.

Beginning Thursday, June 12, Cebu will experience improvement in its weather, said Jomar Eclarino, a weather specialist at Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

This climate will likely last until next week, with chances of occasional heavy rains and localized thunderstorms, Eclarino added.

“Friday ugma (tomorrow) is generally fair weather weekend until next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pagasa continues to monitor not only the habagat but also a low-pressure area (LPA) located on the coastal waters of Itbayat, Batanes.

While it will not affect Central Visayas, the state weather bureau urged the public to continue monitoring weather updates, especially with the presence of the habagat. /csl

