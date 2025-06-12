MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A total of 63 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) were released from the male dormitory of the Mandaue City Jail on Thursday, June 12, in line with the jail’s celebration of Independence Day.

63 PDLs released from Mandaue Jail on Independence Day

The release was made possible through the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) program, which shortens the sentences of inmates who show good behavior while serving time.

According to Jail Superintendent John Conrad Marcilino Basilio, most of those released were involved in drug-related offenses.

He confirmed that all 63 individuals met the necessary qualifications under the GCTA program.

“Independence Day ay buwan ng Hunyo kaya ang ating GCTA naman ay itinaon din natin ang programa. Na bigyan din sila, nai-highlight natin ang paglaya ng ating PDL,” said Basilio.

(Independence Day is in the month of June, so we scheduled our GCTA program to coincide with it. This way, they are also given recognition, and we are able to highlight the freedom of our PDLs.)

He explained that while the GCTA is regularly implemented for qualified inmates, this particular release was scheduled to coincide with Independence Day as a symbolic gesture.

The GCTA program, under Republic Act No. 10592, recognizes and rewards inmates who demonstrate good behavior and rehabilitation efforts by allowing their earlier reintegration into society.

“Unang-una ang good behaviour, sila ay nakiisa sa pamunuan ng BJMP, nakipagtulungan upang ang ating piinitan ay magkaroon ng kapayapaan, katahimikan, at katiwasayan kaya natin sila binigyan ang Good Conduct Time Allowance,” Basilio added.

(First and foremost is their good behavior—they cooperated with the BJMP leadership and worked together to maintain peace, order, and safety in our facility. That’s why they were granted the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA).) /csl

