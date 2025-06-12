Raising the flag at Lugsangan Peak: Reaching new heights

CEBU, Philippines – In the mountain barangay of Mantalongon, Dalaguete, Cebu, a Philippine flag flutters proudly atop Lugsangan Peak, standing as a symbol of pride over one of the island’s most stunning highland views.

On June 12, a group of hikers made their way up the rocky trail to mark the 127th Philippine Independence Day at the summit.

“First time pumunta sa peak kay hangak. Taas ang peak pero worth ang pagsaka pag-abot nimo sa toktok kay nindot jud kaayo ang view og bugnaw ang klima,” said one hiker, who made the trip for the first time.

(It was my first time going to the peak and it was really tiring because it’s so high… but the climb was worth it when you reach the top—it’s truly beautiful, with amazing views and a cool climate.)

The journey is not without challenges. From the base of Mantalongon, hikers follow a steep, often narrow path flanked by grass and limestone. The ascent, though short, requires caution. Slippery rocks and sharp inclines make it a test of balance and endurance, especially for beginners.

“Kailangan mag-amping, magdala’g tubig, o naay kuyog. Hinay-hinay lang kay hangak pag dili sabay sa pag-akyat,” he added.

(You need to be careful, bring water, or have someone with you. Take it slow because it gets exhausting if you don’t pace yourself while climbing.)

Despite the challenge, the peak remains accessible. Visitors pay a modest ₱50 entrance fee, and motorbikes can bring hikers closer to the base. From there, a 10- to 15-minute trek leads to the top.

But what awaits at the summit is what keeps people coming back: panoramic views of rolling green hills, fog kissing the ground, and the cool, crisp mountain air. On a clear day, some say you can even spot parts of southern Cebu’s coastline in the distance. The landscape resembles Bohol’s Chocolate Hills, only quieter, more personal, and less crowded.

There was no formal Independence Day program at the peak. There were no speeches—only snapshots and laughter as the flag was planted firmly into the soil.

While the peak’s popularity continues to grow, local guides advise visitors to respect the trail and pack out their trash. Plans to improve trail safety and add markers are under discussion, but for now, the peak remains rustic, and that’s part of its charm.

As more travelers discover the highland trails of southern Cebu, Lugsangan Peak stands tall not just as a geographical marker, but as a symbol of perspective, resilience, and pride.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located around 84 kilometers south of Cebu City, known as Cebu’s Vegetable Basket.

