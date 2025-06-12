Chiz nitudlo sa Korte Suprema sa mga wa makauyon sa gihimo sa Senado
Gistress ni Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero nga pwede kaayo dad-on sa Korte Suprema ang mga argumento sa mga nibatok o wa makauyon sa pagbalik sa Senado ngadto sa House of Representatives ang Articles of Impeachment nga gifile batok ni Vice President Sara Duterte.
Kini human nga “gibatikos” o gisaway sa pipila ka kongresista ang gibuhat sa Senado tungod kay nagatuo sila nga nakalabag kini sa Saligang Batas o Konstitusyon — ang gipasabot nila ang gihimo sa Senado isip usa ka impeachment court niadtong Martes, Hunyo 10.
“Ang puwede lang magsabi kung constitutional o hindi ang isang bagay na ginawa ng anumang ahensya ay ang Korte Suprema, hindi sila at hindi din kami,” matud pa ni Escudero.
Kabahin sa resolusyon nga gipasar sa Kamara o House of Representatives nga nisulti nga di molihok ang mga kongresista sa gihimo nga lakang sa Senado, niingon si Escudero nga iyang respetohan kini apan nihirit siya nga kinahanglan mosunod na lang ang Kamara sa Senado isip impeachment court.
Giusab og klaro pod ni Escudero nga siya isip daku-daku sa impeachment court di na niya paminawon ang mga gigil o gusto na gyod masugdan ang impeachment trial ni VP Sara Duterte ug kato pong gusto nga di na ipadayon kini.
“Gagawin namin ang tama na hindi magpapatulak, hindi magpapalit kanino man,” matud pa ni Escudero.
