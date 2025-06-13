Carbon Public Market: Archival to implement ‘one vendor, one stall’ rule

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One stall per vendor. That is the incoming city government’s non-negotiable stance.

Cebu City Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. has announced that his administration will enforce a “one vendor, one stall” policy at the Carbon Public Market once he assumes office. This is aimed at ensuring “fair access” for all vendors as redevelopment continues.

“Dapat one vendor, one stall. Mao gyud na. Dili na pwede nga one vendor, lima ka stall, aron sila maka-occupy tanan. Ang ato ra gyud is kanang mga vendors nga naa dinha, makapaninda gyud gihapon sila,” Archival told reporters on June 12.

(It should be one vendor, one stall. That should be it. It should not be one vendor, five stalls, so that all can occupy the stalls. What we are aiming at is that all vendors who are there can still sell their goods.)

READ: Cebu vendors resist Carbon Market reclassification to commercial

Archival addressed Cebu vendors during their “All Vendors Forum,” held on Independence Day.

Earlier that day, vendors participated in a unity walk through downtown Cebu City, calling for the declaration of the Carbon Market as a cultural and heritage zone, the passage of a livelihood protection ordinance, and a review of the current redevelopment plans for the market.

‘Now is the time to unify’

Archival acknowledged that political divisions among vendors were preventing a unified list of legitimate stallholders from being included in the contract’s terms of reference.

“Naay pipila kabuok vendors nga murag naa sa pikas grupo… So ang akong tumong karon, magkahiusa sila para makuha nato ang tibuok list sa vendors,” he said.

(There are a few vendors who seemed like they are from the other group…So my aim now is that they can unite so that we can now have a list with all vendors.)

READ: Famed ‘pares’ vendor acquires taste for politics

He emphasized that, now that vendors were speaking under a united front, the city could revisit and renegotiate terms to secure protections for all legitimate vendors, regardless of the administration in power.

“Karong pagkahibaw nila nga ang Carbohanon umbrella ang nagdala, silang tanan nagkahiusa. Nikuyog sila, nagpakita nga kami nangita mig katin-awan,” Archival said.

(Now that they know that the Carbohanon umbrella are the ones organizing it, all of them united. They joined, they showed that we are finding clarity.)

Support for heritage declaration, livelihood protection

Archival expressed support for the vendors’ proposals to preserve the market’s cultural value and secure their economic future.

“Ang ilang gihangyo permiro, nga maghimo ta ug ordinansa nga mahimong Carbon heritage and cultural [site]—I think we can do that. Ikaduha, ordinansa sa pagprotekta sa livelihood, which can be done also,” he said.

(What they asked first, that we make an ordinance that will make Carbon a heritage and cultural site — I think we can do that. Second, an ordinance to protect their livelihood.)

He said these proposals would need to go through proper legislative processes. Still, he believes the City Council will support them.

“Kini nga mga kauban nato sa Council, gi-elect ni sila para sa mga tawo, dili para sa party,” he added.

(These, our fellow council members, they are elected for the people and not for the party.)

Transparency, fairness, and legacy

Responding to concerns about stall distribution and alleged lack of transparency, Archival acknowledged complaints that some vendors controlled multiple stalls while others were left out.

“Transparency is needed. Tagai mi aron atong i-compare. Dili lang kay ang MOD maoy mupili,” he said.

(Transparency is needed. Give us (data) so that we can compare. It should not be the MOD who will choose.)

He stressed the need for vendor organizations to present a verified and inclusive list of members eligible for stalls under the redevelopment contract.

For Archival, Carbon Market is part of Cebu’s identity.

“Ang punto dinhi is heritage… ang value, ang sistema, naa gihapon. Dili lang kay ang looks,” he said.

(Our point here is heritage…the value, the system, they are still there. It’s not only the looks.)

He said he would want the new market to preserve the feel and accessibility of the old one, including night vending and the presence of karomateros (cart pushers), which were vital to the market’s culture.

Vendors: We are stakeholders, not just tenants

Anna Marie Ariosa, chairperson of Carbohanong Alyansa, said they were not properly consulted prior to the signing of the joint venture agreement, particularly regarding zoning, night vending, and relocation plans affecting Sitio Bato residents and other marginalized vendors.

“Wala baya mi nakadawat ug public hearing or public consultation in a barangay-level… kuyawan mi kay wala mi nasultii nga part diay mi sa development,” she said.

(We did not receive a public hearing or public consultaiton in a barangay level…we were worried because we were not told that we were part of the development.)

She raised concerns about whether vendors, especially those selling at night or working in informal setups, would still have a place in the redeveloped market, noting that Units 1 to 3 are reportedly planned as commercial hubs with only one remaining space for public vending.

“Unsaon pagsulod sa 6,000 ka vendors ana?” she asked. “Dili madala ug shifting. Kasagaran sa mga vendors, mga babaye, mga tiguwang. Dili tawon kadali,” she said.

(How can the 6,000 vendors be accommodated with that? she asked. It could not be done with shifting. Many of the vendors are women and old people. They could not be moved quickly.)

Ariosa reiterated that vendors are the primary stakeholders and must be included in all development decisions moving forward.

‘Negotiation, not confrontation’

While Archival admitted that legal decisions have allowed Megawide to proceed with the redevelopment, he said the city government could still negotiate for better outcomes.

“Dili ta makamando sa pagpahunong sa trabaho. Makahangyo ta. As early as now, mas maayo ng naa tay certain connection,” he said.

(We cannot order for work to stop. We can only request them to stop. As early as now, it is better if we have certain connections.)

He called for mutual understanding between the developers, government, and vendors.

“This is a good opportunity for vendors and the city to sync—so win-win,” he said.

Archival also assured that affordability would be considered, warning against high lease rates that could drive vendors out and push prices up for consumers.

The incoming mayor said his office was already preparing to coordinate with the vendors and the City Council for the drafting of ordinances. He considers this issue a top priority.

“Priority gyud ni. Kay ang mga tawo – gisayonan ka nga 6,000 kabuok, unya gakalisod sa panginabuhi. Daghan kaayo silag anak. Daghang mama nga nagdaot. So timing ni nga nagkahiusa sila,” he said.

(This is a priority. Because the people — can you imagine there are 6,000 of them and they have difficulty in their livelihood. They have many kids. There are many moms who are ill. So the timing is right for them to unite.)

“Kita ka, grabe na kahiusa. Ang mga sa unang nagkontra, karon naa na sa the same table,” Archival added.

(Can you believe it, you are united. Those, who at first opposed it, now they are on the same table.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP