cdn mobile

‘Auring’ weakens into LPA, easterlies and ‘habagat’ to bring rains

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency June 13,2025 - 07:52 AM

habagat season

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical cyclone Auring has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) as of 2 a.m. Friday and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the weather bureau said.

The LPA, located 580 km. north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes as of 4 a.m., is unlikely to redevelop into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Several areas will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by three weather systems.

READ: Habagat kills 1 in Cebu, heavy rains to persist

Such weather condition will prevail over Batanes due to the LPA’s trough; Ilocos Region and Babuyan Islands due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat”; and Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental due to the easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.

READ: Warmer than usual in many parts of PH from June to August – Pagasa

The easterlies, meanwhile, will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across the northern and western sections of northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Auring, Habagat, Pagasa
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.