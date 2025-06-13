Cebu Gov-elect Pam: Working with Marcos admin ‘not a challenge’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Politics is politics, but for Cebu Governor-elect Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro, governance must come first.

Despite being a known ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Baricuatro said she sees no problem working with the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

She said that collaboration for the good of the province outweighs political loyalties.

“No, I don’t think it will be a challenge,” Baricuatro said in an interview with CDN Digital when asked whether the Marcos-Duterte rift could complicate her ties with the national government.

“I also have to calibrate if it’s the welfare of the people of the province of Cebu. I will not compromise my political belief,” she added.

Baricuatro said that even the Dutertes, particularly the former president, would support her decision to work with the national government if it meant advancing Cebu’s development.

“[Even] President Duterte gyud, tao gyud na [iya focus], katawhan gyud… So I don’t think he would mind that I work officially, legitimately, with the present administration for the sake of the province of Cebu,” she said.

(Even President Duterte, his focus has always been the people, truly the public.)

Baricuatro’s statement comes after her week-long visit to Metro Manila, where she met with national officials, foreign diplomats, and business leaders to gather support for Cebu’s key programs and infrastructure initiatives.

“We need help, and we must reach out to the national and international [communities],” Baricuatro said in a Facebook post on June 7.

She added that she believes Cebu’s status as the “richest province” should not lead to political or economic isolation.

She said the trip focused on building relationships and exploring partnerships on major issues such as infrastructure, education, and governance. Among the key topics was the continued implementation and support for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Baricuatro also discussed opportunities with international development organizations, including the World Bank and the United States Embassy, for programs that could benefit Cebuano communities.

Baricuatro upset Garcia in the May 2025 midterm elections. The neophyte candidate, running under the Liberal Party banner, garnered more than 1.1 million votes, while Garcia, who was seeking a third consecutive and sixth overall term, received over 700,000 votes.

Garcia has since filed an electoral protest, citing alleged technical irregularities in the vote count.

Despite this, Baricuatro remains focused on preparing for her assumption of office on June 30, saying her recent trip showed how much more Cebu can achieve by collaborating beyond party lines.

“We must continue to reach out, collaborate, and grow — Cebu’s best days are ahead and we will be part of shaping that future,” she said. /csl

