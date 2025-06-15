Father’s Day: Hilomon, apan mahigugmaon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In every Filipino household, there’s a familiar figure who often lingers in the background—quiet yet strong, not one to say much, but always ready when you need him. He may not be as expressive as Mama or as loud as the titos, but his presence quietly gives us a sense of security.

He is Papa, Tay, Pa—the pillar of strength in many Filipino families.

This Father’s Day, let’s shine the spotlight on these amazing men and celebrate what makes Filipino—and especially Cebuano—fathers unforgettable.

1. Hilom-hilom lang, pero mao atong kusog

Cebuano dads aren’t always the “I love you” type. Instead, their love shows in quiet, practical ways—like checking if the door is locked, making sure you eat even when you’re not hungry, or patiently waiting outside for hours while you’re inside the mall.

“Di gyud ko permi makadungog ni Papa nga nisulti og ‘I love you, nak’, pero kada ulan, siya gyud ang unang mangita og payong para nako.”

In their silence, there’s comfort. In their simplicity, there’s strength and security.

2. Ako’y ayo ana

Ever seen your dad fix a broken electric fan with just duct tape, a rubber band, and pure determination? That’s classic Filipino ingenuity. No need to buy something new when Papa can turn anything old into something useful again.

“Ingon si Papa, ‘ayaw’g ilabay na. Mahimo pa na’g aparador para sa mga sapatos sa gawas.’”

They’re natural engineers, electricians, and mechanics—not through formal training, but through years of experience and a whole lot of diskarte.

3. Karaoke kings

Whether it’s a fiesta, a birthday, or just a regular weekend, Filipino dads, especially Bisaya dads, know how to enjoy life. They are masters of tagay, armed with unlimited stories, hugot jokes, and classic OPM karaoke staples.

“Si Papa, basta maabot na ang ‘Anak’ sa karaoke, hugot na kaayo ang kanta murag concert!”

These drinking sessions aren’t just about alcohol—they’re moments of laughter, storytelling, and genuine bonding with barkadas, neighbors, and most especially, family.

4. Driver na, security pa

Who needs a taxi when you have your dad? Whether it’s 5 a.m. for a school field trip or 9 p.m. after a late-night hangout, Papa is always ready to drive, often with a matching sermon or a few dad jokes on the side.

“Gi-ubanan ko ni Papa sa akong job interview. Unya pag pa-ingon palang didto, gi-practice na ko niya kung unsa akong isulti.”

He may be tired, but he still shows up—because that’s what dads do.

5. Katawa aron way kasaba

No one delivers baduy jokes quite like a Filipino dad. The puns can be painfully corny, but they never fail to make us laugh—or roll our eyes. The jokes may not always be funny, but watching them try their best to deliver the punchline is what truly makes us smile. In the end, it’s the effort that counts!

“Unsa’y tawag sa ba-o nga nasaag? Wa ka turtle”

Cringe-worthy? Yes. Endearing? Absolutely.

6. Hilom apan grabe ang paningkamot

A Cebuano father rarely brags about his sacrifices. He simply goes to work, rain or shine, tired or sick—because he knows his family depends on him.

“Wala siya magreklamo bisan init, kay gusto lang niya nga makakaon mi og tarong.”

Whether he’s an OFW in the Middle East, a habal-habal driver, a carpenter, or a manager, his hard work speaks the language of love.

7. Lolo

And when he gets an upgrade from father to grandfather, he transforms into an even softer version of himself—carrying the grandkids around, spoiling them with snacks, and building makeshift playgrounds just for them.

“Ang akong Papa, mas grabe pa mo-spoil sa akong anak kaysa nako sauna. Murag napildi na ko sa trono.”

Grandfathers carry generations of wisdom—and a lot of candy in their pockets.

In this fast-paced world, it’s easy to overlook the quiet contributions of our fathers. But today, let’s pause and say: Salamat, Pa. Salamat, Tay. Salamat, Papa.

Your sacrifices, your humor, your strength, and your endless love—even when unspoken—mean the world to us. /END

