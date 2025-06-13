Filipinos targeted in racist riots in Northern Ireland – embassy

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Embassy in London said Filipinos were among those targeted in racist riots in Northern Ireland, reportedly triggered by an alleged sexual assault of a young girl by two Romanian teenagers.

“Unfortunately, in the ensuing unrest, Filipinos in the area have been targeted,” the embassy confirmed in an advisory dated June 12.

The embassy, conveying deep concern over the situation, said one vehicle belonging to a Filipino was among those set ablaze by rioters in the northern Irish town of Ballymena.

Expressing deep concern, the Embassy emphasized “that innocent individuals have been caught in the crossfire.” It is “closely monitoring the situation and is in constant coordination with local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all Filipinos in the area.”

READ: Filipino families flee Ireland home amid anti-immigrant violence

Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teodoro Locsin Jr. is scheduled to arrive in Northern Ireland on June 13. He will assess the situation on the ground, meet the Filipino community, and ensure that no one else is further harmed.

“We urge all Filipinos in Ballymena and the surrounding areas to be vigilant, follow the guidance of local authorities, and contact the Embassy for any urgent assistance,” the embassy said.

Local reports said homes and cars were set on fire in Ballymena last Tuesday in the second successive night of violent riots that police authorities described as “racist thuggery.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP