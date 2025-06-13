Gin, Chill, and Celebrate: How Marina Seaview Restaurant makes every event feel personal

A fresh wave of celebration, flavor, and flair is set to roll onto Cebu’s coast as Marina Seaview Restaurant lines up a month packed with experiences that go beyond the usual.

Marina Seaview has carved out a name for turning occasions into something personal.

a bold new chapter in how the city celebrates, bringing together people who love good spirits, good vibes, and unforgettable seaside settings.

Father’s Day at Marina Seaview

On Sunday, June 15, Marina Seaview is switching up the usual buffet-and-steak routine with something way cooler: a curated Father’s Day celebration that blends flavour, flair, and a little adventure. No cookie-cutter concepts here, just real experiences designed to feel personal.

Here’s what’s cooking: Dads get to enjoy Chef’s à la carte specials (yes, seafood is the star), served alongside the restaurant’s signature coastal views. But it doesn’t stop there. Marina Seaview has teamed up with Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, and TUF Barbershop to level up the celebration. Depending on how much you spend, Dad can unlock some pretty epic perks:

Spend ₱5,000: Dad gets FREE access to the Gin & Chill event.

Spend ₱7,000: He scores that same access plus a FREE premium haircut from TUF Barbershop.

Bonus round: Test-driving a dream ride? That’s also part of the experience.



This is how Marina Seaview does Father’s Day—where pampering goes beyond the plate, and the spotlight is squarely on Dad. It’s not just a meal out; it’s a full-on moment of appreciation.

Cebu’s First Gin & Chill Festival

Marina Seaview is extending the celebration the week after Father’s Day. In June 21, Gin & Chill, Cebu’s first-ever social event built around the craft and culture of gin is about to emerge.

Picture this: craft cocktails flowing, DJ beats pulsing in the background, curated coastal bites being passed around, and an open-air vibe that doesn’t quit. Gin adn Chill is a celebration of Cebu’s growing community of distillers, F&B innovators, and lovers of the craft. From artisan gin labels to local food brands and lifestyle pop-ups, the evening is set to spotlight the people pushing boundaries in taste, creativity, and connection.

As Samantha Manigsaca, Vice President of AppleOne Hospitality Group, puts it: “Our vision is to constantly raise the standard of hospitality experiences in Cebu. Gin & Chill is a reflection of that—it’s fresh, it’s intentional, and it brings together communities that appreciate taste, culture, and connection.”

In true Marina Seaview fashion, every detail is dialled in—from the bold pours to the laid-back atmosphere. Because here, it’s not just about drinking gin. It’s about soaking up moments that matter.

Whether you’re planning a celebration or simply showing up for a good time, Marina Seaview has carved out a name for turning occasions into something personal. Their June line-up alone proves that—from a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to the launch of a city-first gathering for gin lovers.

And with big names, meaningful partnerships, and a passion for hospitality at the core. If you’re looking to raise a glass to Dad or catch the next wave of Cebu’s social scene, Marina Seaview has your June plans sorted.

