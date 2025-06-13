cdn mobile

BTS’ Jungkook: Chinese woman nabbed for trying to enter his home

Philippine News Agency June 13,2025 - 04:19 PM

Jungkook


DISCHARGED. BTS’ Jungkook (L) and Jimin speak to the press during a brief ceremony at a public sports facility in Yeoncheon, some 60 kilometers north of Seoul. They were discharged from the South Korean military on June 11, 2025. (Yonhap)

SEOUL – A Chinese woman has been apprehended for allegedly attempting to trespass into the home of BTS member Jungkook on the day of his discharge from military service, police said Thursday.

The woman in her 30s is accused of pressing the keypad door lock of Jungkook’s home in Seoul’s Yongsan district multiple times at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police detained the woman on the scene following reports of her alleged attempted trespassing.

The woman reportedly told police she came to South Korea to see Jungkook, who was discharged from the South Korean military Wednesday following 18 months of mandatory service. (Yonhap)

TAGS: BTS, Jungkook
This is an information message

