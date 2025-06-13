BTS’ Jungkook: Chinese woman nabbed for trying to enter his home
SEOUL – A Chinese woman has been apprehended for allegedly attempting to trespass into the home of BTS member Jungkook on the day of his discharge from military service, police said Thursday.
The woman in her 30s is accused of pressing the keypad door lock of Jungkook’s home in Seoul’s Yongsan district multiple times at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Police detained the woman on the scene following reports of her alleged attempted trespassing.
The woman reportedly told police she came to South Korea to see Jungkook, who was discharged from the South Korean military Wednesday following 18 months of mandatory service. (Yonhap)
