Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark warns public against fake social media pages

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark in Mactan, Cebu has issued a public advisory following reports of fake Facebook accounts using the resort’s name, logo, and photos to mislead guests and collect unauthorized payments.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark warns the public against fake social media pages and urges guests to book only through its official channels to avoid scams.

According to the resort’s management, these fraudulent pages are not affiliated with Jpark in any way. They are operated by individuals posing as official representatives in an attempt to deceive the public.

To protect its guests, Jpark is reminding everyone that it has only one official Facebook page: facebook.com/jparkislandresort

For legitimate bookings and inquiries, the public is advised to contact Jpark directly through the following official channels:

The resort also emphasized that it does not request or accept payments through Facebook Messenger, Instagram, or any other social networking platform.

A formal report was filed with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in March 2025. The resort is now working closely with authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark encourages everyone to stay vigilant and verify information before making any transactions.