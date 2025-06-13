SHAABAA Season 28: Sibi, Uy deliver big numbers in key wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Karlo Sibi of Batch 2011-Onse and Aaron Uy of Batch 2005-Insular Life came up big in the SHAABAA) Season 28 to secure wins for their respective squads in Division B on Wednesday, June 11, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Sibi exploded for 31 points to power Batch 2011 past 2K Core Pacific, 69-67, in a tightly contested game that featured five lead changes and five deadlocks. He also posted six rebounds, five steals, and an assist. Clark Solon added 15 points, while Vann Alicias chipped in 14 to help secure their third win in five outings.

Both teams were shorthanded and entered the final quarter deadlocked at 61-all, but Batch 2011 had the final say in the seesaw affair.

SHAABAA Chairman Afshin Ghassemi nearly notched a double-double for 2K Core Pacific with 14 points and nine boards. Johannes Chua (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Sergs Al Go Bui (14 points, 12 rebounds) each tallied double-doubles in the loss, as their squad dropped to 1-4.

Uy, meanwhile, steered Batch 2005 to its fourth win in five games with a 23-point performance backed by six rebounds and three steals in a dominant outing over the still-winless Magis Medical Funds. Efren Sanchez Jr. added a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Deo Araneta pitched in 14 markers in the 4-1 squad’s latest victory.

Magis Medical Funds, now 0-5, had Jerick Doncillo and Janus Capuyan scoring 18 and 13, respectively, but their efforts weren’t enough to avoid another defeat.

Batch 2004, 2018 stay unbeaten

Batch 2004-04′ The Win, led by Ervin Lopena, kept their perfect record intact with a sixth straight victory against Batch 2006-Subtero, 73-63.

Lopena dominated with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Christopher Consunji, Ricardo Pepito, and Kyle Valmoria added 16, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Their latest win handed Batch 2006 its second loss, despite Mark Blanco leading the effort with 18 points. Batch 2006 slipped to third place in Division B at 4-2.

Also preserving their undefeated run was Batch 2018-XChange Forex, who edged out Batch 2025-Rufrance LPG and CHECK Technologies, Inc., 85-79, for their fourth win in as many games.

Former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles standout Eroll Pastor starred for Batch 2018 with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Batch 2025, now 1-3, got a game-high 32 points from Ben Ong — the biggest individual output of the night — but fell short in the end.

Other Results:

Batch 2012-Harley Davidson cruised past Batch 2012-Golden Dragon, 82-47, in a battle of same-year squads. Aaron Baldin Sing led Harley Davidson with 19 points, while Matthew Jefferson Chua paced Golden Dragon with 10.

In the nightcap, Batch 2007-Knox Steel demolished 2KCares.org, 70-32, to improve to 3-2. Niel Benedicto tallied a well-rounded game of 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals, one block, and an assist. 2KCares.org fell to 1-4.

