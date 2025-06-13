Cor Jesu Invitational Volleyball draws Manila, Mindanao teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cor Jesu Invitational Volleyball Tournament has become one of the highlight events of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s (SHS-AdC) 70th anniversary celebration.

Running from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15, the Cor Jesu volleyball tournament gathered more than 20 teams from across the Visayas and Mindanao, competing in four age divisions: 12-under girls, 15-under girls, 18-under girls, and 18-under boys.

Led by host team SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, the tournament welcomed squads from Catmon, Subangdaku-Mandaue, Tuburan, Dalaguete, Consolacion, Carcar, Cagayan de Oro, Leyte, and even as far as Manila.

“We organized this tournament as part of our 70th anniversary celebration, and we hope it provides a great stage for our varsity teams to showcase their skills,” said SHS-AdC athletic director Jon Ralph Christopher Jiao Inot.

Cor Jesu volleyball tournament organizer and sponsor Ian Callet emphasized the competitive level of the participants.

“These are the best of the best, with grassroots teams from various provinces — even from as far as Manila, Cagayan, and Leyte. We’re really looking forward to a successful tournament,” said Callet.

The 12-under girls division features Balibolista, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), Catmon, SHS-AdC, Subangdaku, and ZHAKE of Tuburan.

In the 15-under girls division, Dalaguete, Consolacion Volleyball Club, SHS-AdC, Cuties of Mindanao, and TVC are in action.

For the 18-under girls division, teams include Sto. Niño of Carcar, Catmon, SHS-AdC, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, Doke of Lapu-Lapu City, and Cagayan de Oro.

In the 18-under boys division, the participating teams are Catmon, Xavier of Manila, SCC Volleyball Team, Leyte National High School, Bison, and SHS-AdC.

