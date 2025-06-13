Uichico leads SBP coaching academy in Cebu this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Basketball coaches from across the region will gather at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero this weekend for the inaugural Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Central Visayas Coaches Academy.

The event will be spearheaded by none other than Jong Uichico, head coach of the NLEX Road Warriors, assistant coach of Gilas Pilipinas, and the SBP’s Program Director for its Coaches Academy.

He will be joined by Adamson Falcons assistant coach Ryan Betia and Kalvin Sangalang, an international coach with the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders.

According to SBP Central Visayas Regional Director Popoy Navarro, the academy is designed to provide local coaches with a deeper understanding of the modern game.

“This program aims to engage Cebu’s top-level coaches and share insights from the highest levels of basketball in the country,” said Navarro.

“The sessions will cover topics like modern ball screen offense and defense, endgame tactics, film breakdown, team preparation, and more.”

Navarro also emphasized the intent to involve coaches from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), aiming to elevate their knowledge and skills through expert-led discussions.

In addition to the main venue at the Cebu City Sports Institute, sessions will also be held at Citadines Hotel and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) campus in Lahug. The sessions are expected to last the whole day.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP