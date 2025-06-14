Alex Eala falls to Rebecca Marino in Ilkley Open quarterfinal

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala fell short in her bid to dethrone defending champion Rebecca Marino of Canada, suffering a 6-1, 0-6, 6 (4)-7 loss in the Women’s Tennis Association 125 Lexus Ilkley Open quarterfinal on Friday (Manila time).

Eala fought her way back from a 4-5 deficit in the deciding third set and erased the Canadian’s 40-0 lead in the ninth game on her way to forcing a tiebreaker.

The 20-year-old Filipino star started the tiebreaker with a 2-1 lead but lost steam with Marino scoring five straight points to reach match point, 6-2, before Eala saved two points

However, the reigning champion closed out the match to eliminate Eala and advance to the Final Four.

Eala couldn’t translate her hot start as she got blanked by the World No. 107 Marino in the second set and fell to a 1-3 deficit in the third. She got her act together midway to the third and led, 4-3, then went into a toe-to-toe end game against the 34-year-old Marino.

After strings of first-round exits, the semifinal round remained elusive for Eala since her dream run in the Miami Open, which opened doors for her for automatic berths in the French Open and the upcoming Wimbledon.

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate opened her campaign with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lizette Cabrera of Australia. She dominated Valentina Ryser of Switzerland, 6-1, 6-2, to advance to the quarterfinal on Thursday.

The World No.77 Eala is coming off a first round exit in the Birmingham Open 10 days ago.

