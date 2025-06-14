School opening: DepEd delivers smart TVs, laptops to public schools

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday said it has delivered smart televisions and laptops to public schools across the country ahead of the official opening of classes on June 16.

The move is part of the DepEd’s intensified efforts on the Early Procurement Activities (EPA) to help improve learning delivery outcomes among students in line with the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Kapag dumadating na talaga sa mga paaralan ang mga kagamitan, doon natin nararamdaman ang tunay na pagbabago (When the items finally reach the schools, that’s when we truly feel the true essence of change),” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement.

READ:

“Mas nagiging buhay ang pagkatuto, mas naaabot ng mga bata, at mas nakakagana para sa mga guro (The learning becomes more revitalized, we are reaching children even more, and it’s more encouraging for our teachers).”

To date, 33,539 laptops for teachers and 5,360 for non-teaching staff have been procured under the DepEd’s Computerization Program.

Around 1,340 laptops will be distributed in 268 public schools in Metro Manila from June 16 to 26, according to the DepEd.

Aside from these, almost 26,000 smart TV packages with external hard drives were also purchased by the department for this year’s school opening.

Central Visayas is set to receive 2,300 smart TV packages, while procurement will continue for the Zamboanga Peninsula and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

For textbook distribution, procurement for Grades 1, 4, and 7 books is already at 99 percent level; books for Grades 2, 5, and 8 are nearly at a halfway mark; while procurement of books for the remaining grade levels will start next year, the DepEd said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP