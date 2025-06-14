Missing passenger of capsized boat off Palawan found dead

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — The missing passenger of the ill-fated Malaysia-bound vessel that capsized off Balabac town in Palawan last Sunday has been found dead, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Coast Guard Station South Western Balabac’s acting station commander, Ensign Mark Joseph Bajao, said the body of 29-year-old Mary Anne Besco was recovered in Barangay Bancalaan, approximately 7 kilometers (3.83 nautical miles) from the site where the vessel capsized. The body was found at 6:35 a.m. on Friday.

“A resident of Barangay Bancalaan reported to us that he saw a lifeless body along the shorelines of Sitio Centro of the barangay,” Bajao told the Inquirer in a phone interview.

He said authorities have secured Besco’s body and turned it over to the barangay officials of Bancalaan, who are now in contact with her family in Bulacan.

Besco, along with 10 others, had sailed from an unknown location in Balabac on the evening of June 7 aboard an unregistered vessel, locally known as a “kumpit.”

They were reportedly en route to Malaysia via a backdoor channel in what authorities suspect to be a case of human trafficking.

The kumpit suffered a mechanical malfunction that led to engine failure around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Severe weather conditions followed, causing the vessel to capsize.

Nine passengers, including the two crew members, were rescued, while one passenger was found dead shortly after the incident. Besco had been missing until her body was recovered today.

Bajao said the weather in Balabac has since improved, and regular sea travel has resumed.

“As of [Friday], we have lifted the travel advisory, and the weather has calmed down. Voyage of passenger and tourist boats to Balabac is back to normal,” Bajao said.

Human trafficking

Palawan Provincial Board Member Marivic Roxas expressed concern over the issue of human trafficking in light of the recent Palawan missing passenger sho was later found dead.

With the town located just 123 km (66.46 nautical miles) from Kudat, Sabah, Malaysia, Balabac’s surrounding waters often serve as a backdoor route not only for human trafficking but also for the smuggling of goods.

Roxas said that while it was not yet clear why the individuals were traveling to Malaysia, initial investigations indicate the incident may involve human trafficking.

She explained that even the rescued passengers could not clearly explain the purpose of their trip.

“I strongly believe that this incident suggests that the passengers may be victims of individuals or groups who are taking advantage of their situation,” Roxas said in a privileged speech during Tuesday’s session.

“This is not only a tragedy, but it also reflects a deeper concern and problem the country is facing,” she added.

Roxas recommended strengthening border security and surveillance in the area, particularly in the waters off Balabac.

She stressed that additional personnel and funds should be allocated to acquire equipment, such as high-tech patrol boats, drone technology, and surveillance systems, “for more effective security of Palawan’s shores and backdoor routes used for illegal shipping.”

