Three dead fetuses found in plastic sorting facility in Liloan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three dead fetuses were found by an employee of a plastic sorting facility inside their compound in Purok Sibukaw, Brgy. Cotcot, Liloan town, on Friday morning, June 13, 2025.

The fetuses were discovered by a certain Naciansino Gutano Bazartte, 46 years old, a plastic classifier, and a resident of the area.

Based on the investigation by the Liloan Municipal Police Station, Gutano was sorting recyclable plastic materials from Negros, Siquijor, and Cebu when he noticed a blue plastic box.

Upon opening it, he discovered the fetal remains.

According to authorities, the fetuses were already fully formed, each with a wristband and a clamp attached to the umbilical cord.

However, there was no indication of a hospital name or birthing facility on the wristbands.

Gutano immediately reported the incident to their management, who then alerted the authorities.

Police coordinated with the Liloan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (LDRRMC), the Municipal Social Worker, and a Barangay Health Worker to help determine the estimated gestational age of the fetuses.

The Liloan Municipal Police Station is currently conducting further investigation into the incident. /csl

