MCWD offers up to 35k reward to catch water meter thieves, buyers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Got tips on who’s stealing water meters? That information could now be worth up to P35,000.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is putting money on the line to curb the rising cases of water meter thefts across Metro Cebu.

The utility is offering a P25,000 reward to anyone who can help identify and lead authorities to the arrest of individuals buying stolen water meters, and P10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the actual thieves.

This comes after a surge in reported thefts in the past weeks. In May 2025 alone, 174 water meters were reported stolen, a figure more than triple the number from the same month last year. In just the first 10 days of June, 116 new cases have already been logged.

Impact on consumers

Stolen water meters do more than cause inconvenience. MCWD explained that every time a meter is removed, a consumer loses water access immediately, and the exposed line becomes vulnerable to contamination.

Before a replacement meter can be installed, consumers are required to report the incident to the nearest police station and secure a police report, which must be submitted at the MCWD One-Stop Shop.

To address the theft spike, the MCWD Board of Directors instructed management to formulate a comprehensive action plan and coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

A formal request has already been sent to the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) for assistance in apprehending both thieves and fences, those who knowingly buy stolen items.

Buyers of stolen meters or “fences” can be charged under the Anti-Fencing Law of 1979, which penalizes individuals who acquire or deal with stolen property.

Depending on the value involved, violators may face prisión mayor or prisión correccional, both of which carry years of imprisonment.

How to report, claim the reward

MCWD is calling on the public to report any suspicious activities involving water meters. Tips can be submitted through the MCWD Call Center at (032) 254-8434 local 0, or via its official Facebook page, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), and Messenger.

The utility assures that informants will be kept confidential and rewarded upon the successful arrest of suspects. /csl

