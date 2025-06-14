BTS reunion: All seven members reunite for J-Hope concert

All of BTS’ seven members V (Kim Taehyung), RM (Kim Nam-joon), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Suga (Min Yoon-gi), Jimin (Park Jimin), Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook) and J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) appeared at the latter’s Friday concert.

Some 27,000 fans roared as they chanted “J-Hope” over and over until the K-pop star finally appeared on stage at exactly 7 p.m., wearing sunglasses and a striking red outfit, for his encore solo concert “J-Hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ Final” at Goyang Sports Complex, Gyeonggi Province, Friday, June 13.

Marking the final stop of his world tour that began in end of February, J-Hope kicked off the show with four back-to-back tracks — “What If,” “Pandora’s Box,” “Arson” and “Stop.”

Following four songs from his special album “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” J-Hope was joined on stage by none other than Jungkook, surprising fans who had anticipated the appearance of at least one BTS member. Four members — RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook — were recently discharged from their 18 months of mandatory military service. And the BTS reunion was a roaring experience.

The stadium erupted in deafening cheers when the youngest member appeared and joined in singing “I Wonder.”

“I was so nervous waiting under the stage. I’ve missed you all so much during the past year and a half,” Jungkook said shyly, clearly not yet used to the crowd. “My brain kind of froze for a moment. It feels so surreal to be here. Memories are coming back, but it all feels so new. I’ve missed you so much. It’s such a joy to sing in front of you again.”

“I was watching Hobi (J-Hope’s nickname) backstage and he was so cool — he’s on a different level,” Jungkook added, before performing “Seven (feat. Latto)” to give J-Hope time to prepare for the next segment.

But the true highlight of the night came in the encore — when Jin joined J-Hope on stage for a duet performance of “Spring Day.” He followed it up with a live rendition of his second solo EP’s main track, “Don’t Say You Love Me.”

“Today is June 13 — our debut anniversary. I felt like I had to perform. So I just asked Hobi directly if I could do a stage with him. And here I am,” Jin told BTS fans.

While only Jungkook and Jin appeared on stage, the rest of the BTS members were also present at the venue to support J-Hope. RM, V, Jimin and Suga were spotted in the VIP section and waved to fans when J-Hope mentioned them during his closing remarks.

“Today is such a happy day — not just for me, but for all of our members,” J-Hope said. “They came to support this concert. BTS members are so precious to me. Without them, there would be no me. And without all of you (Army), there would be no BTS.”

“As long as I can keep moving, I’ll show you the best performances and continue sharing good music with you. Thank you so much for coming.” /ra

