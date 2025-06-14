Comelec: Cebu tops SOCE delinquents list in CV; 93 fail to comply

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu leads in the number of candidates who failed to declare how much was contributed and spent during the 2025 elections.

Out of 2,383 certified candidates across Central Visayas, 93 candidates from Cebu failed to submit their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE), according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Central Visayas.

The province’s SOCE delinquents form part of the total 139 delinquent candidates across Region 7 who missed the June 11 submission deadline. Comelec officials emphasized that filing the SOCE is mandatory, regardless of whether the candidate won or lost.

“[These figures include both winning and non-winning candidates] Mixed siya,” said Lawyer Francisco Pobe, regional director of Comelec-7.

He earlier warned that failure to file a SOCE could carry serious consequences.

“For non-winners, they may face criminal charges. For winning candidates, it could mean not being allowed to assume office, depending on the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG),” Pobe added.

Breakdown

According to Comelec-7’s data as of June 12, 2025:

Cebu

– Certified candidates: 1,270

– Filed SOCE: 1,177

– Failed to file: 93

Bohol

– Certified candidates: 1,115

– Filed SOCE: 1,067

– Failed to file: 48

The total number of SOCE delinquents in the region now stands at 139.

SOCE

The Comelec stressed that filing a SOCE is not merely procedural. The statement serves as proof that a candidate followed legal limits on campaign spending.

Under current rules, candidates for local positions are only allowed to spend P3 per registered voter.

“This SOCE is the proof that what you spent followed the allowable government expenditure,” said Pobe in a previous briefing.

He also clarified that submission does not automatically mean compliance. All filings are subject to post-evaluation by the Comelec’s Campaign Finance Office in Manila.

“The filing is just the beginning. The documents will be assessed to see whether your campaign expenditures were in line with the law,” he said.

Comelec-7 had earlier announced that it would no longer accept late submissions beyond the deadline. Any late filers must now submit their documents directly to Comelec’s national office in Manila and face the consequences of delayed compliance.

Comelec to Pursue Non-Compliant Candidates

Pobe also noted that the Comelec is serious about holding violators accountable. Several candidates from previous elections had already been summoned and charged for SOCE violations.

What happens next

Winning candidates who failed to file their SOCEs risk being barred from assuming office on July 1, pending decisions from the DILG.

For losing SOCE delinquents may face criminal charges and could be grounds for disqualification from running in future elections.

Comelec encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any possible election finance violations to help uphold transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

