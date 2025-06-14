Taiwan extends visa-free entry for Filipinos until 2026

MANILA, Philippines – Taiwan is extending its visa-free entry program for Philippine passport holders until 2026.

Taiwanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung announced the one-year extension on his social media account Friday night after making it public at the Philippine Independence Day reception hosted by the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Manila said Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs would also issue an official announcement on Monday.

READ: Taiwan extends visa-free entry for Filipinos until July 2025

Filipinos were first included in Taiwan’s pilot visa-free scheme in November 2017, allowing them to stay visa-free in Taiwan for at least 14 days.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP