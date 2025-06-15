FACES OF CEBU: Sigrid Nikki Terdes, June 2025 PT Board Topnotcher

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sigrid Nikki C. Terdes never dreamed of becoming a topnotcher in the Physical Therapy Licensure Exam. In fact, working in healthcare once seemed like the last thing she’d want to do.

“I actually saw how tiring it was from my older sister who’s a nurse, and I thought, ‘not for me jud,’” she said.

But life had different plans for the 23-year-old from Punta Princesa, Cebu City. And in May 2025, Sigrid–the youngest of five siblings–made her mark by placing 8th in the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination.

A ‘random’ choice that changed everything

Sigrid originally chose physical therapy on a whim.

“Back in senior high, while trying to figure out what course to take, I randomly decided that I wanted to become a PT, coz my aunt was also a PT, without knowing what it really involved,” she admitted.

A defining moment during her senior high immersion at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) solidified her decision, not pressure from her family.

“We were just observing back then, but getting to talk to the rehab team really made an impact on me,” she said. “Seeing them do what they do and hearing them say how fulfilling their job is made me realize, ‘Okay, this is it.’”

That sense of clarity only deepened during her internship. “Being in the rehab, working with actual patients, and seeing their progress day by day,” she shared, “that’s when my heart fully settled into it.”

Journey to Top 8

Sigrid’s journey to becoming a board topnotcher demanded faith, discipline, and a deep desire to serve.

“It was really the thought that I did my best every single day. I showed up for myself, and I believed that even if no one else saw it, God did,” she said. “Every prayer was my way of surrendering the outcome, while doing everything I could to prepare.”

Her typical day started at 5 a.m. and included long review hours in a coworking space. Mimicking the board exam schedule, she studied from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., all while making sure she had time in the evening for her family, her pets, and herself.

Following the structure from Gold Rank, her review center, Sigrid attended daily lectures and answered endless practice questions that sharpened her critical thinking.

But more than just preparing for an exam, she was preparing for the future.

During the first two weeks of review, she juggled an online job, which made focusing a challenge. “I know some of my co-reviewees were doing that the whole time, managing full-time work while studying, and what they were doing was incredibly difficult. I honestly admire their dedication so much.”

Despite the challenges, she embraced the process. “I genuinely enjoyed the process,” she says. “It was about preparing for what comes after. I was motivated to learn because I wanted to become a PT who actually knows what she’s doing and can be truly helpful to people.”

A moment to remember

The moment she found out she made it to the Top 8 it was in the middle of a bustling public market in Bantayan Island.

“We were buying buwad when I checked my Messenger and saw my advisers congratulating me,” she said. “I wanted to cry right then and there, but my sister reminded me we were literally in the middle of the buwaran. So I held it in. But it was such a surreal moment.”

She had hoped, even prayed, to become a topnotcher. But after the exam, her expectations dipped.

“After the exams, I felt unsure kay it was kinda hard. So while waiting for the results, I just prayed ra jud to pass. Being a topnotcher would’ve been a great bonus, but being licensed to do something I truly love and enjoy — that was what really mattered (and still does).” she said.

What comes next

Now licensed and ready to serve, Sigrid says the title has given her a quiet confidence.

“It kinda boosted my confidence,” she says. “More than the rank, it’s the affirmation that I’m on the right track.”

Although her future remains open, she plans to stay focused on the same goals she had before the results.

“I’m sticking with the goals I had even before the results came out,” she says. “But you never really know, coz plans can change in a heartbeat. Opportunities have a way of showing up when you least expect them.”

A message for those figuring it out

To students still unsure of their paths, especially those who feel pressured to have it all figured out – it’s okay not to know right away. What matters is being open and willing to learn along the way. Sometimes, the things you least expect end up being the best choices you’ll ever make.

Sigrid’s journey from “not for me jud” to Top 8 is proof that great things can grow from uncertain beginnings, and that passion can bloom, even when it isn’t part of the original plan.