Aumentado: Central Visayas is fastest-growing economy in PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado, the chairperson of the Regional Development Council (RDC) in Central Visayas, reported a 7.3 percent growth in the region’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in 2024.

In a report that he delivered during the RDC 2nd Quarter Full Council meeting held at the New Bohol Provincial Capitol last June 11, he said that the region is now the fastest growing economy in the country.

Aumentado, in his State of the Region Address, said that the region’s GRDP surged to P1.276 trillion in 2024 or a growth of 7.3 percent.

Moreover, Aumentado said that Central Visayas also recorded a per capita GDP of P187,520 while it maintained inflation rate at a manageable 3.2 percent, well within the 2.5 to 4.5 percent target range.

“We focused our collective efforts on the fundamentals: strengthening the region’s economic performance, managing inflation, creating more and better jobs, and reducing poverty across provinces and sectors,” Aumentado said.

Tourism

Aumentado said that tourism significantly contributed to the region’s GRDP growth, “with accommodation and food services increasing by 14.6 percent, along with strong performances in transport, health, and social work services.”

Moreover, investment approvals reached P27.96 billion across 22 projects, generating over 3,400 new jobs, with P17 billion of these coming from local investors.

Aumentado said that Central Visayas also achieved a 97.1 percent employment rate, while poverty incidence among families dropped dramatically from 22 percent in 2021 to 12.3 percent in 2023.

Under its Development Administration Agenda, RDC-7 supported Local Government Units (LGUs) in updating critical planning documents, with 100 LGUs updating their Comprehensive Development Plans and 73 LGUs submitting Local Climate Change Action Plans.

The region’s infrastructure gains included the construction of the New Dumaguete Airport, Bohol-Panglao International Airport upgrade, Panglao-Tagbilaran Bridge Connector project, and the P16.93 billion New Cebu International Container Port that broke ground last February 5, 2025.

‘SUGBOHOL’

Meanwhile, despite the separation of Negoros Oriental and Siquijor from Central Visayas with the creation of the Negros Island Region in 2024, Aumentado said that the region has remained strong as “SugBohol,” now anchored on Cebu and Bohol.

Aumentado said that “SugBohol” will maintain its aim to be a national model for resilience, innovation, and inclusive regional growth.

“Let us stay united. Kita na lang duha. Wala ta’y biya-ay,” Aumentado said as he called for continued solidarity and mutual support among leaders and sectors in the two provinces in order to bring growth and sustainability to the next level.

At the same time, he extended his recognition to Negros Oriental and Siquijor, assuring them of future partnerships with Central, despite administrative transitions affecting the RDC’s composition.

“You will always have a special place in the heart of Central Visayas,” the Bohol Governor said.

Also present during RDC-7’s 2nd Quarter Full Council Meeting were Co-Chairperson Kenneth Cobonpue, Vice Chair and DepEd-7 Regional Director Jennifer Bretaña, Secretary and DepEd ARD Evelyn Nacario-Castro, and Bohol Provincial Administrator Asteria Caberte, among others.

The June 11 meeting was already the last RDC Full Council meeting scheduled before the official assumption of winners in the midterm elections on July 1.

