Noblefranca’s win reignites fighting spirit of Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Once regarded as the top mixed martial arts (MMA) team in the Visayas, Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu has spent the past few years away from the spotlight.

But on Friday night, June 13, the legendary gym reminded the fight scene of its legacy thanks to a resounding victory by its top striker Reynan “Flash” Noblefranca.

Noblefranca showcased his dominance in the co-main event of the 57th Araw ng Sirawai “Sagupaan MMA Fight 2025” in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte, where he defeated Dumaguete’s Christian Mark Bughaw via unanimous decision in a three-rounder kickboxing bout.

From the opening bell, Noblefranca took control, unleashing a flurry of roundhouse kicks to Bughaw’s legs and head. Bughaw tried to keep pace, showing heart and grit, but Noblefranca shifted gears, mixing in sharp punches and signature spinning backfists that kept his opponent on the defensive for most of the three-round encounter.

In Noblefranca’s corner stood no less than Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., the founder and CEO of Yaw-Yan ArDigma and a revered figure in the sport, known as the “Father of Cebu MMA.” He was joined by his son, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist Johnlery “Ian” Caniga.

GRASSROOTS MMA

During its peak years, Caniga Jr. and Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu played a pivotal role in developing grassroots MMA in the region, spearheading two of the biggest fight events in Visayas and Mindanao, the Cebu Fighting Championships and the Cebu Extreme Fight League. These events became launching pads for many homegrown fighters, bringing the sport closer to the Cebuano crowd and shaping the local fight scene.

Though Bughaw had his moments, it was clear Noblefranca’s experience and precision carried the day.

“I’m happy Flash won,” said Caniga Jr. “It reignited my passion for martial arts after stepping back from it since 2023.”

He also shared hopeful news about the gym’s future: “We’re planning to reopen Yaw-Yan ArDigma Gym. We’re just looking for a new space with better parking. Hopefully, we’ll be back up and running this year.”

The comeback doesn’t stop in Sirawai. According to Caniga Jr., the team is preparing for more competitions, including the Muay Thai Visayas Leg 2025 in Ormoc City and the Muay Thai National Championships in Pasig City later this year.

For a team that once set the bar in Cebu’s MMA scene, Noblefranca’s win is more than just a victory, but a signal of a resurgence of one of Cebu’s most respected MMA organization.

