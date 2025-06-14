Cebuano lifters haul 12 golds in Nat’l Open Weightlifting C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano weightlifters made a strong statement at the 2025 National Open Weightlifting Championships in Dumaguete City, bringing home an impressive 12 gold medals after a dominant showing over the weekend.

Leading the charge was two-time Olympian Elreen Ando, who edged out none other than Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz in the women’s 59-kilogram category. Ando lifted a total of 220 kilograms to claim the gold, beating Diaz’s 202-kg total in a much-anticipated face-off.

Ando was joined by fellow international campaigners Fernando Agad and Eron Borres, all under the guidance of head coach Christopher Bureros. Agad, a bronze medalist at the IWF World Championships in Bahrain last year, ruled both the collegiate and open divisions in his weight class. Borres also delivered gold in the secondary division.

Also winning gold medals were Luke Kemuel Ubanan and Shiniche Blyte Catingub in the 11-under and 12-under categories, respectively.

Rising stars Jea Mae Palagtiw and Rhianne Cabalida added to Cebu’s golden harvest. Palagtiw topped both the youth girls and secondary divisions, while Cabalida stood out with three gold medals—winning the youth, secondary, and 63-kg youth divisions. Sandrie Kyle Agot rounded out the gold medalists with a top finish in his youth division weight class.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Cebu’s campaign wasn’t just about golds.

Althea Bacaro, a silver medalist at the Youth World Championships in Peru, and Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Princess Angel Ando each settled for silver this time. Fellow Palaro standout Princess Jian Villamor also contributed to the silver tally.

In total, Cebu earned 10 silver and eight bronze medals, marking a highly successful run in what is considered the most prestigious weightlifting competition in the country.

Most of the athletes were varsity lifters from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, with additional representation from Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

